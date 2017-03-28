LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Aristocrat's new Dragon Link™ and Fast Cash™ slot games have been named to Casino Journal's list of the Top 20 Most Innovative Gaming Technology Products for 2016.

"We are thrilled to have two games win places on Casino Journal's Top 20 list. With Dragon Link and Fast Cash, we created games that responded directly to our customers' feedback. Each of these games further expands our portfolio to help our customers offer unique and entertaining experiences to their players. Our teams worked incredibly hard on Dragon Link and Fast Cash, and we are excited to see the industry responding so positively to our efforts," said Aristocrat Managing Director of the Americas, Matt Wilson.

Dragon Link builds on the success of Aristocrat's Lightning Link™, which was named to the Top 20 list last year. Dragon Link is an all-new collection of four games carefully designed to co-exist with Lightning Link. Dragon Link improves upon the industry-leading Hold & Spin™ mechanic found in Lightning Link, and adds a premium appeal to both existing and new players. A common trigger symbol makes it easy for players to recognize the Hold & Spin mechanic, regardless of which game they are enjoying.

Dragon Link's grand jackpot is a linked progressive, while standalone jackpots give players a chance to win smaller-sized progressives.

Fast Cash is the gaming industry's first rapid-hit, wide area progressive, multi-game product and offers the fun of "Any jackpot, Any bet, Any time." In Fast Cash, players may select their preferred base game from four of their favorite Aristocrat titles, all in one machine -- Buffalo Deluxe™, Miss Kitty™, Timber Wolf Deluxe™ and Wicked Winnings II™.

According to Casino Journal, a panel of expert judges evaluated entries from industry vendors showcasing their newest, most innovative products and services to decide the awards. Judging this year's contest were Claudia Winkler, president, GHI Solutions; Donne Grable, vice president, gaming operations, VCAT LLC; and Warren Davidson, slot director, Coushatta Resort.

For more information on Dragon Link, Fast Cash, or any of Aristocrat's games, visit www.aristocrat-us.com and join Aristocrat on Facebook and Twitter.