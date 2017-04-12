Aristotle Receives U.S. Patent for "Global Identification and Age Verification System and Method"

Online verification incorporates video verification into powerful Know Your Customer solution

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Aristotle Integrity's ID verification division was issued a patent for the use of video, government-issued ID and consumer data for the verification of individuals online and in real time. U.S. Patent No. 9,613,257 was issued by the Patent and Trademark Office on April 4.

Designed around the requirements of government agencies, financial services companies and merchants operating globally, Integrity's video verification service, branded Integrity Face-to-Face™, enables high-confidence customer verification utilizing real-time video interaction and analysis of national government ID, like a passport, driver's license or other government-issued identity document issued to citizens of most countries.

Aristotle CEO and Co-founder John Aristotle Phillips said, "This patent is evidence of Aristotle Integrity's continuing leadership in the art and science of robust verification. Integrity's suite of verification options provide a comprehensive risk-based approach to verification for consumer protection, anti-fraud and anti-money laundering requirements. Aristotle Integrity is a global leader in identity and age verification and our video verification option further extends our clients' ability to 'know your customer.'

"The patent issuance acknowledges and strengthens Aristotle's intellectual property portfolio and knowledge leadership. This face-to-face video-verification service is used in financial services, internet gaming, third-party contracting, and property rentals to verify the provider or user to be who they say they are."

Aristotle is expanding its offerings in the E.U., Asia and Latin America. Aristotle Integrity's Face-to-Face™ approach was recently assessed positively by the German federal Kommission für Jugendmedienschutz (KJM) for verification of age and identity in the protection of children in the media in Germany. This process is expected to be a part of German ID and age verification for internet gaming as this regulation is finalized.

The company was also one of the first to obtain Federal Trade Commission Safe Harbor for The Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) compliance. The COPPA Safe Harbor Compliance Program consists of a list of third-party age verification providers that have pledged to adhere to self-regulatory codes of conduct regarding advertising that includes 'best practices.'

About Aristotle

Aristotle is the global leader in providing technology to political campaigns and organizations, offering a seamless solution for campaign software, voter data, PAC and grassroots software and services.

About Integrity

Integrity is a proven, accepted, versatile and cost-effective global ID and age verification solution. In addition to I-gaming, major deployments include customers in tobacco, alcohol, government agencies, major motion picture studios, video gaming, financial services, events management, media and advertising, and consumer goods industries. More than 50 million consumers have utilized Integrity to verify their identity when transacting with global Fortune 1000 companies around the world.

