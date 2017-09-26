Arity Launches Mobility Intelligence Tools for Growing Shared Mobility Industry

Debut of New 'Shared Mobility Solutions' Provides Critical Resource for Evolving Transportation Landscape

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Today, Arity, a technology company founded by The Allstate Corporation, launched its Shared Mobility Solutions suite to enable rideshare, car share, car club and peer-to-peer companies to optimize efficiency and grow their business by utilizing insights derived from driver analytics. Leveraging 26+ billion miles of historical driving behavior data and more than 85 years of transportation expertise, Arity's new solutions serve as the baseline for companies of all sizes in the industry, arming them with the intelligence necessary to optimize efficiency and maintain a competitive edge.

"We've spent significant time with shared mobility companies to understand the nuances of their businesses and the true challenges to scaling and success," said Rachel Allen, product leader for transportation and mobility at Arity. "Our solutions leverage Allstate's ability to pull risk levers and account for driving habits to manage profitability. Allstate has outperformed the industry in doing this for decades. The fact that we can transfer this expertise to help shared mobility companies solve the biggest problem of keeping more people and vehicles on the road, actively sharing rides, is quite incredible.

"We genuinely care about the success of every single company -- whether you're a fleet of 500 or 500,000," she said. "We can help you grow, and products like our Shared Mobility Solutions support services that will make sharing more flexible, convenient, cost-effective and available to everyone."

Arity's suite of solutions is designed to mitigate operational inefficiencies such as the inability to predict risk and profit losses, which impact vehicle uptime and driver retention. Applying robust predictive data models, these products assess risk, driver behavior and economic value to a shared-use platform, and monitor the impact of a member's driving behavior, improving the ability to get more mileage from vehicles and increased driver retention. These solutions and their benefits include:

Arity PreQual (SM) improves the screening process by forecasting the relative risk and potential losses a new driver poses to operations.

improves the screening process by forecasting the relative risk and potential losses a new driver poses to operations. Vehicle Utilization optimizes vehicle and fleet efficiency by tracking metrics such as miles driven, fuel consumption and maintenance costs.

optimizes vehicle and fleet efficiency by tracking metrics such as miles driven, fuel consumption and maintenance costs. Mobility Behavior provides driving behavior data and insights to compare individual driver performance across a fleet of standard or electric vehicles, enabling companies to design incentives that help retain and effectively utilize drivers.

provides driving behavior data and insights to compare individual driver performance across a fleet of standard or electric vehicles, enabling companies to design incentives that help retain and effectively utilize drivers. Mobility Phases identifies driving time between personal vs. business use to accurately measure drive times and maximize driver productivity.

identifies driving time between personal vs. business use to accurately measure drive times and maximize driver productivity. Mobility Trends evaluates daily travel habits and transportation patterns to simplify asset allocation, supporting expansion into new markets and improving services provided in existing areas.

"Transportation is broken and shared mobility is at the forefront of improving the dysfunction," said Gary Hallgren, president of Arity. "We're proud to lead innovation in the industry, and this is our opportunity to support shared mobility companies in creating a better driving and riding experience that is safer and smarter for everyone. Because shared mobility is such a new concept, the goal is to help sharing platforms understand their risk profile and maximize profits so that they can invest their savings in fostering company growth."

Arity provides products and services for companies across the entire transportation industry, including insurance, shared mobility, automotive and more. Arity's offerings are powered by the Arity Platform that is built on 26+ billion miles of driving behavior, road safety, crash and car diagnostics data and more than one million active sensors connections. From data collection to risk modeling to data science, Arity is enhancing the driving experience and helping increase safety on the road.

About Arity

Arity is a technology company focused on making transportation safer, smarter and more efficient for everyone. It transforms large amounts of data into actionable insights to help partners better predict risk and make smarter decisions in real time. The Arity platform was built on more than 26 billion miles of historical driving data with more than a million active telematics connections and over 10 years of data directly from cars. Arity was founded by The Allstate Corporation in 2016 and has offices in Northern Ireland, India and Chicago's Merchandise Mart.