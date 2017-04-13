Arizona Mining Files Technical Report and Will Host Conference Call on Monday, April 17, 2017

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Arizona Mining Inc. (TSX: AZ) ("Arizona Mining" or the "Company") announces it has filed an updated technical report in respect of its Preliminary Economic Assessment and a mineral resource update for its Taylor zinc-lead-silver sulfide deposit located on the 100%-owned Hermosa Project in Arizona. The technical report is available on SEDAR and on Arizona Mining's website at www.arizonamining.com.

About Arizona Mining

Arizona Mining Inc. (an augustagroup company) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Hermosa Project located in Santa Cruz County, Arizona. The Taylor Deposit, a zinc-lead-silver carbonate replacement deposit, has a resource of 8.6 million tons in the Measured Mineral Resource category grading 4.2% zinc, 4.0% lead and 1.6 opt silver, or 9.7% ZnEq, plus 63.8 million tons in the Indicated Mineral Resource category grading 4.5% zinc, 4.4% lead and 1.9 opt silver, or 10.6% ZnEq, and 38.6 million tons of Inferred Mineral Resources grading 4.4% zinc, 4.2% lead and 3.1 opt silver or 11.6% ZnEq, all reported in accordance with NI 43-101 guidelines utilizing a 4% ZnEq cutoff grade. The Taylor Deposit remains open to the north, west and south over land controlled by the Company and will be aggressively drilled to test the limits of the resource. The Company's other project on the Hermosa property is the Central Deposit, a silver-manganese manto oxide project.

