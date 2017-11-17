Arizona Pest Squad teamed with Arizona Thunderbird Charities Homeward Bound and 2017 Arizona Pest Control Professional Organization Food Drive

Arizona Pest Squad Donates Over 1000 Pounds of Food for AZPPO 2017 Food Drive

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - November 17, 2017) - Arizona Pest Squad teamed with Thunderbird Charities Homeward Bound and Arizona Pest Control Professional Organization, AZPPO, the Arizona State association for Pest Management as a sustainable donor with over 1000 pounds of food items for the AZPPO 2017 annual food drive! Homeward Bound is a nonprofit organization based in Phoenix, Arizona that serves the needs of families going through homelessness that help homeless families by providing them with housing and a program of services that help them to get back on their own two feet. "It is important to pay it forward and give back to the community" stated David Marshall, President/CEO of Arizona Pest Squad. "As pest management professionals we are moving fast and do not usually have the time outside of our daily challenges to make donations and pay attention to what is going on besides in our own world. It is our 100% responsibility to give back to the community and we all need to take time to help others in need. When you see the gleam in the eyes of the families and volunteers at Homeward Bound there's something inside you that grounds you that feels electrical." This is our first year participating in the AZPPO 2017 food drive and 2018 we will donate 20 times the amount!

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/11/17/11G147892/Images/IMG_3461-9fa2f7b84344b961abd23a9e6b085181.jpg