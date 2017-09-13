Arkadin Partners with Kollective to Drive Wide Scale Deployment of Video in Enterprises

Kollective's Delivery Network Enables High Quality Video for Enhancing Employee Communications in the Digital Age; Webinar to Provide a Blueprint for How to Make Video Work

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - Arkadin, a market leader in cloud communications, including Unified Communications and Collaboration services, announced today it has partnered with Kollective, a leading software-defined content delivery network company, to enable Arkadin clients to have the highest quality video experience. Kollective's secure Software-Defined Enterprise Content Delivery Network (SD ECDN) will seamlessly integrate with Arkadin's webcasting platforms from ON24, Nasdaq and Skype Meeting Broadcast, to give organisations the most complete video webcasting solution. Kollective's unique positioning as a completely cloud-based solution, with peer assisted content distribution optimised for each enterprise's unique network topology, sets it apart from other options that depend on expensive hardware based WAN optimisation and video delivery.

Why this partnership is significant:

New technologies are making enterprise video simpler, better and more affordable than ever, yet many organisations shy away from widespread deployments due to insufficient networks or knowledge of how to optimise and scale live and/or on-demand applications.

Video is expected to comprise 80% of all Internet traffic globally by 2019 according to industry data.

56% of executives prefer video messages to traditional written communications.





"Interest in video is surging, yet our clients are challenged in delivering high quality video experiences since they don't have sufficiently robust networks or a plan for scaling it throughout their organisations," says Andrew Pearce, Managing Director, EMEA of Arkadin. "Kollective's delivery infrastructure solves this problem by enabling quick deployments that can reach thousands of employees simultaneously, easy maintenance and reduced network loads. We're confident our partnership will drive 50 - 75% increases in our webcast volume over the next few years."

Webinar: Understanding the "Art of the Possible" for Video Communications

Jennifer Sproul, Chief Executive, Institute of Internal Communications; William Rea, Event Specialist Manager UKIE & Netherlands for Arkadin, and Ravi Patel, Sales Director UKIMEA & Western Europe for Kollective Technology will focus on how internal communications can fully leverage video communications, ensure stakeholder buy-in, gain budget and how the human/digital factor can be blended to deliver authentic messages to the workforce in a live video webinar.

Title: Understanding the "Art of the Possible" for Video Communications

Live Date: 14 September, 11 am (BST)

On Demand availability: From 15 September

Registration and details: https://www.arkadin.co.uk/webinars/art-of-possible-video-communications-ioic-kollective

Topics:

Understand the benefits of video events and how they will position your organisation for future success.

Gain insights on how to communicate with off grid employees and why having the right tools is critical to generating engagement.

Get the best tips to secure buy-in from IT and Stakeholders for your video communications.

Receive top tips on how to project manage your video communications events.





Arkadin provides clients with comprehensive event managed services for each stage of the planning and execution of virtual webcasts delivered through the Kollective infrastructure. Trained experts offer local assistance in 19 languages.

About Arkadin

Arkadin enables clients to succeed in a digitally connected workplace with market leading cloud communications services. Over 50,000 businesses spanning the largest global enterprises to small companies have enjoyable collaboration experiences from our audio/web/video conferencing, Unified Communications and Virtual Event services. As an NTT Communications company, we provide a cutting-edge infrastructure for premium service quality and unrivaled customer support that is administered locally through 56 operations centers in 33 countries.

For more information: http://www.arkadin.com

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the company's worldwide infrastructure, including leading global tier-1 IP network, Arcstar Universal One™ VPN network reaching 196 countries/regions, and 140 secure data centers. NTT Communications' solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.

www.ntt.com | Twitter@NTT Com | Facebook@NTT Com | LinkedIn@NTT Com

About Kollective

The largest, most successful, global companies trust Kollective Technology to power their Enterprise Live and On-Demand video delivery, serving millions of users worldwide. From its software-defined enterprise content delivery network (SD ECDN) to edge related IT tools like Network Readiness Testing, Software Delivery and Network Analytics, Kollective drives a powerful ROI and makes the flexibility of software-defined networking a reality.

For more information: https://kollective.com/