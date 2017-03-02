Armtec Announces Multi-Million Dollar Investment in Large Diameter HDPE Pipe Equipment

CONCORD, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Armtec is excited to announce a multi-million dollar investment in equipment to manufacture large diameter high density polyethylene ("HDPE") storm sewer pipe for the public and private infrastructure markets across Canada. The equipment will produce flexible pipe with bell and gasket joints, and will be certified to the appropriate CSA standards. The investment comprises state-of-the-art production, testing and laboratory equipment. The pipe will be marketed under the trademark name BOSS 3000™.

"With large diameter HDPE pipe in our portfolio, Armtec will be able to offer the market better alternatives for storm sewer pipe, delivering to its customers the best value for their tax dollars compared to traditional municipal storm sewer pipe materials", said Dawn Nigro, President of Armtec's Drainage Solutions business unit.

"Armtec has been a leader in the Drainage market in Canada for over 100 years", said Mark Anderson, President and CEO of Armtec LP. "Combined with our recent $8M investment in equipment to manufacture HDPE plastic pipe for the Ontario and Quebec agricultural markets, and intentions to pursue various other growth and improvement projects, we look forward to strengthening this leadership position for many years to come."

About Armtec

Armtec LP, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, is a manufacturer and marketer of a comprehensive range of infrastructure products and engineered construction solutions for customers in a diverse cross-section of industries that are located in every region of Canada, as well as in selected markets globally. These markets include Canada's national and regional public infrastructure markets and private-sector markets in agricultural drainage, commercial building, residential construction and natural resources. Armtec operates through a network of offices and production facilities across the country. Armtec operates in two business units: Drainage Solutions manufactures and markets corrugated high-density polyethylene pipe, corrugated steel pipe and other drainage related products, including small bridge structures. Precast Concrete Solutions manufactures and markets highly engineered precast systems such as parking garages, bridges, sport venues and building envelopes as well as standard precast products such as steps, paving stones and utility vaults.