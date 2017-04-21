Army Considering CyberNational Bullet Recovery System Upgrade

AUGUSTA, GA--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - The U.S. Department of the Army, Army Contracting Command, MICC-Fort Gordon, released on Friday, April 21 a sources sought notice to determine the availability of qualified commercial sources technically capable of:

Upgrading the CyberNational Bullet Recovery System: Stainless automated lid is operated by two industrial grade pneumatic cylinders that place 700 pounds of down force on the lid. The upgrade model will incorporate improved lid seal which prevent bypass airflow under the lid, assuring airflow only through the shooting port while firing. Will limit exposure of the examiner to lead and airborne particulates by shuttling the air from around the firearm into the tank and through the discharge port into the building exhaust system. This will require disengagement of the pneumatic operators and removal of the lid for cleaning and installation of new sealing materials as well as replacing the pneumatic actuators.

Upgrading the CyberNational Bullet Recovery System with solid state LED interior lighting underwater lighting, which is compromised of 120 high-intensity Light Emitting Diodes (LED's).

Providing a two-year warranty and two-year parts/labor warranty after the upgrade to the CyberNational Bullet Recovery System.

Ensuring that modification will bring the Bullet Recovery System into compliance with existing production standards, including re-certification of the system to the highest rating .50 BMG.

The NAICS Code for this requirement is 541712, and the place of performance will be Fort Gillem, Georgia.

The Army invites all potential offerors having the skills, experience, professional qualifications, and capabilities necessary to provide the described requirement to provide a capabilities statement of no more than 10 pages via e-mail to Sherrilyn Rice at sherrilyn.u.rice.civ@mail.mil by no later than 7 a.m. EST on April 24.

This statement must include company name and point of contact information (i.e., address, telephone, e-mail, website, etc.); DUNS number and CAGE code; and small business size/certification (e.g., 8(a), HUBZone, SDVOSB, etc.).

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

