Army Corps of Engineers Seeks Sources for Renovation Project

WILMINGTON, NC--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - The U.S. Department of the Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District, released on Thursday, March 2 a sources sought notice to help it determine the market capabilities of potential contractors to renovate the Basement Level of existing Building H-2313.

The new space will consist of a 2,400 square foot vestibule and an open space for secure area office work. The contractor who receives the contract -- if the government decides to issue a solicitation -- also must modify existing perimeter walls, windows, ceilings, mechanical systems, electrical systems, and secure and non-secure communications systems. The work will require communications extensions to other existing spaces in the Basement Level of the building, and the renovated open area space will contain workstations, a conference table, COP (Common Operating Picture), whiteboards, and video screens. The contractor also must incorporate antiterrorism/force protection measures and sustainment mandates into the project.

The Army Corps of Engineers estimates the magnitude of construction for this project to be between $1,000,000 and $5,000,000.

All interested firms with 236220 as an approved NAICS Code have until March 9, 2017 at 2 p.m. EST to submit to Carol Jayroe at carol.b.jayroe@usace.army.mil the following information:

Name and address of firm

Point of contact (Name/Phone/E-mail)

Proof of SAM Registration

Business size, to include designation as HUBZone, 8(a), Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, Small Disadvantaged Business, Woman-Owned Business, and Large Business. [If an 8(a) Small Business, your firm must have an office in Region IV (GA, AL, NC, VA, TN, MS, FL, KY, SC)].

Supporting documentation that confirms socio-economic status (e.g., letter of certification from VA confirming SDVOSB status, SBA certification of HUBZone and/or 8(a), etc.)

Bonding capability (both single and aggregate capacity contracts or for multiple task orders, as evidenced by submission of Surety Company Letter stating bonding capacity)

Evidence of capabilities to perform comparable work (i.e., secured area construction: working within an existing/occupied space with access control, compliance with ICD/ICS 705, and experience with implementing a construction security plan) on projects that must have been completed (fully designed and at least 50 percent construction progress completed) within six years, of similar size, scope, and complexity: Interior renovations of occupied space within access controlled areas, equal to or greater than $1,000,000.00, and in compliance with ICD/ICS 705. Include the project name and description of the key/salient features of the project and completion date, total contract construction value, whether it was Design-Build, Construction only, Renovation or Rehabilitation, company's level of involvement in the project, i.e., subcontractor (type), prime, GC, etc. and specific role. If teamed with another firm, firm's role on the project(s). At least one point of contact (with e-mail address and phone number) for project validation

Firm's capability to perform, to include geographic span and project size. Include firm's in-house capability to execute design and construction, or established relationship with a design firm to perform design build. If firm has personnel with active security clearances, employee name, level of clearance, and expiration date of clearance.

Information on Teaming Arrangement (if applicable).

Use "PN 89035, SOF Training Building H-2313" as the subject line of submission e-mail.

To receive the contract, contractors also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

