Army Plans Work at Ensley Sewer Lift Station Project

MEMPHIS, TN--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - The U.S. Department of the Army on Friday, April 14 released a solicitation in which it outlined plans to complete work at the Ensley Sewer Lift Station in Memphis.

Interested and capable contractor must be able to furnish all plant, labor, and materials for the installation of a new suction type lift station and associated sewer piping, and the abandonment of an existing sewer lift station and any incidental related work according to the specifications and plans.

Work also includes repairing or replacing portions of existing work that has been altered during construction operations to match existing or adjoining work. Upon completion of operations, the Army expects all existing work to be in a condition equal to or better than the initial condition.

The Army estimates the value of the project to be between $25,000 and $120,000.

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

