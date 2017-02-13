Army Seeks Contractor to Provide Light Tower at Fort Meade

ANNAPOLIS, MD--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - The U.S. Department of the Army released on February 13 a combined synopsis/solicitation outlining its need for a small business contractor to provide a light tower with trailer-mounted generator at Fort George G. Meade in Maryland.

Specifically, the light tower with trailer-mounted generator must meet or exceed the following specifications: 6Kw, 12V, Diesel, 30-gallon capacity, 30™ tower with 360-degree rotation. The solicitation also calls for the contractor to provide four 1000-watt halide lights, one 120v, 20 amp GFCI duplex outlet, and one 240v, 30 amp GFCI twist lock outlet.

The associated North American Industrial Classification System (NAICS) code for this procurement is 335122 with a small business size standard of 5000 employees.

Interested contractors must respond to this solicitation by no later than February 16 at 1 p.m. EST.

For this solicitation, MICC Fort Belvoir intends to conduct an online competitive reverse auction to be facilitated by the third-party reverse auction provider, FedBid, Inc. FedBid has developed an online, anonymous, browser based application to conduct the reverse auction. An offeror may submit a series of pricing bids, which descend in price during the specified period of time for the aforementioned reverse auction.

This solicitation is being released in FEDBID for competition. In order to submit a quote, you must register, and/or log into FEDBID to submit your quotes in accordance with their guidance. No quotes will be accepted outside of the FEDBID site. Please log onto http://www.fedbid.com to submit your quote.

In addition to providing pricing at www.FedBid.com for this solicitation, each offer or shall provide any required, non-pricing responses (e.g., technical proposals, representations, and certifications, etc.).

All bids a contract submits must be good for 60 calendar days after submission.

To receive the contract contractors also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

