Army Seeks Contractor to Provide Pocket Notebooks

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - The U.S. Department of the Army, National Guard – Indiana, released on March 30 a solicitation notice in which it spelled out plans to procure pocket notebooks. The notebooks must be coil-bound, have two round corners, and include 40 sheets of lined paper. The notebooks also must have an OCP type pattern cover, with the Indiana National Guard's red, white, and blue logo in the center of the cover. Only new notebooks will be accepted.

The associated North American Industrial Classification System (NAICS) code for this procurement is 541890 with a small business size standard of $15 million. The opportunity has been set aside for certified small businesses.

For this solicitation, National Guard - Indiana intends to conduct an online competitive reverse auction via third-party reverse auction provider, FedBid, Inc. National Guard - Indiana is taking this action to improve vendor access and awareness of requests and the agency's ability to gather multiple, competed, real-time bids.

Interested contractors must submit the pricing portion of their bid using the online exchange located at FedBid.com. Bids must be good for 30 days after the close of the reverse auction. Responses are due by no later than April 7, 2017 at 3 p.m. EDT.

The contractor who receives the contractor must submit their payment request electronically using the Wide Area Workflow (WAWF), located online at https://wawf.eb.mil.

Bid MUST be good for 30 calendar days after close of Buy.

The contractor who receives the contract will be responsible for the cost of shipping and risk of loss prior to actual delivery at the specified destination.

The contractor who receives this contract also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

