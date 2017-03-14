Army Seeks Contractor to Service and Maintain Portable Toilets at USAHEC

CARLISLE, PA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - The U.S. Department of the Army, Military Installation Contracting Command (MICC) of Fort Benning, Georgia, released on Tuesday, March 14 a sources sought notice to determine the availability of potential contractors interested in and capable of servicing and maintaining portable toilets at the Army Heritage Trail in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

MICC Fort Benning is encouraging small businesses in all socioeconomic categories (e.g., 8(a) Business Development Program, Historically Underutilized Business Zone, Service Disabled Veteran-Owned, Women-Owned Small Business, etc.) to identify their capabilities in meeting the requirements at fair market prices, provide suggestions on how the government could best structure the requirement to facilitate competition by and among small business concerns, and describe the conditions, if any, that may limit small businesses from participation.

The relevant NAICS Code is 562991 - Septic Tank and Related Services; PSC: J079 - Maintenance and Repair of Cleaning Equipment. The projected period performance will be from May 21, 2017 through May 20, 2018.

Interested contractors must be able to furnish all management, labor, equipment, tools, transportation, supplies, and materials necessary to provide portable chemical toilets, and portable toilet services/maintenance at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center (USAHEC) along the Army Heritage Trail. The contractor who receives the contractor also must provide four portable toilets (2 regular and 2 handicapped) to remain on the trail year round.

Contractors interested in the opportunity must e-mail Contract Specialist Shirley Rivas-Beck at shirley.c.rivasbeck.civ@mail.mil, by no later than 12 p.m. EDT on March 28, the following information:

Name of firm, with address, phone, e-mail address, and point of contact

CAGE Code

DUNS Number

Firm's business size (large or small) and all applicable socio-economic category information (i.e., SDB, 8(a), HUBZone, EDWOSB, WOSB, SDVOSB, etc.)

Capability Statement of no longer than five pages that covers the firm's capability to perform the required service; past performance, including relevant contracts of same or similar in nature of work, size, and complexity; and, if applicable, information about recent and relevant contracts performed within the past three years for the same or similar service, and include the contract dollar value, the contract period of performance, and a brief description of the contract requirements

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

