Army Seeks Graduate Research Assistants

WARREN, MI--(Marketwired - March 03, 2017) - The U.S. Department of the Army released on Friday, March 3 a sources sought notice for qualified contractors who can provide graduate research assistant services.

The NAICS code applicable to this acquisition is 541720, and the contracting office is Army Contracting Command (ACC - WRN) 6501 East Eleven Mile Road, in Warren, Michigan.

The Government intends to award up to three firm, fixed-price contracts with a one-year base period and four option years. It intends to base its contract decisions on the best value quotes it receives.

Contractors capable of and interested in providing graduate research assistant services must e-mail Jenna McGinnis at jenna.n.mcginnis.civ@mail.mil by no later than March 24, 2017 at 12 p.m. EDT.

To receive the contract, contractors also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

