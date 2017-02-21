Army Seeks Janitorial Services in Pennsylvania

DUBOIS, PA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - The U.S. Department of the Army, on February 21, released a solicitation for janitorial services at Dubois Mall (in Dubois) and at Clarion Mall (in Clarion). The Army will only evaluate bids from certified small businesses.

The relevant NAICS Code is 61720, with a size standard of $18 million.

The Army anticipates the period of performance beginning April 1, 2017 and lasting for 365 days. The Army also will include in the contract one 12-month option period.

Interested contractors must be able to provide all necessary equipment, staff, labor, supervision, materials, equipment, and supplies to provide the janitorial services.

Responses are due by no later than March 3 at 11 a.m. EST, and must be emailed to Ronald D. Govans at Ronald.D.Govans@usace.army.mil.

To receive the contract, contractors also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

