Army Seeks Mowing Services at Hensley Lake

SACRAMENTO, CA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - The U.S. Department of the Army, Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District, released a modified solicitation on Wednesday, March 22 for mowing services at Hensley Lake.

The Army has set aside the contract for small businesses, and the applicable NAICS Code is 561730.

The Army intends to issue the contract to the responsive and responsible small business determined to be the most advantageous to the government as a best value trade-off. The Amry will take key personnel, equipment, experience, past performance, and price into consideration.

It will evaluate whether proposed prices can cover the expected work, reflects a clear understanding of the requirements, and is consistent with the requirements of the solicitation. The Army also will evaluate past performance information to assess the offeror's likelihood of success in performing the requirements. The Army will evaluated past performance for currency and relevance, the source of the information, content of the data, and general trends in the contractor's performance.

Interested and capable contractors must e-mail responses by no later than 11 a.m. PDT on April 5 to Contract Specialist Stacy Pereyda Hill, stacy.hill@usace.army.mil.

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

