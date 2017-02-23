Army Seeks Purging and Inspection Services

TOMAH, WI--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - The U.S. Army on February 23 released a sources sought notice in which it indicated plans to procure purging and inspection services for various sizes and types of military fuel tanks. While it also plans to award the contract to a small business, it reserves the right to offer the contract to a large business, if fewer than two small businesses bid on the opportunity.

Interested contractors must be able to purge various fuel tanks, visually inspect fuel tanks, perform annual inspection services, and conduct vapor integrity test of tanks throughout the 88th RSC region, which includes Idaho, Montana, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Contractors must include in their responses the states/regions in which they can provide services.

The anticipated NAICS code is 811310 (Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance), with a size standard of $7.5 Million. The estimated period of performance consists of a base period and four option periods, with a six-month option to extend services. The Army expects performance to begin on or around September 27, 2017.

Interested contractors must submit to Contract Specialist Kelly Gordon at kelly.j.gordon.civ@mail.mil by no later than 10 a.m. CST on March 8 the following information:

Name of firm, point of contact, phone number, e-mail address, DUNS number, CAGE code, a statement regarding small business status (including small business type(s)/certifications(s), and corresponding NAICS code.

The regions firm is interested in; whether firm is interested in competing for this requirement as a prime contractor; and, if not, the subcontracting, joint ventures, or teaming arrangement the firm will pursue, if any.

Information in sufficient detail regarding previous experience (indicate whether as a prime contractor or subcontractor) on similar requirements (include size, scope, complexity, timeframe, government, or commercial), pertinent certifications, etc., that will facilitate making a capability determination, and information should cover lead time for implementation, proposed solution, alternative solution, security clearances, bonding requirements, etc.

How the Army can best structure these contract requirements to facilitate competition by and among small businesses

Any condition or action that may unnecessarily restrict competition with respect to this acquisition.

Recommendations to improve the approach/specifications/draft PWS to acquiring the identified items/services

To receive the contract, contractors also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

