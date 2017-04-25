Arrivalist Surpasses 100 Destination Marketing Organization Clients

Fast-Growing Data Location Analytics Firm Reaches Unprecedented Industry Milestone

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Arrivalist, the leading location analytics company, today announced it has signed more than 100 clients, a milestone the company reached from organic growth due to its pioneering attribution technology. Founded and led by industry veteran Cree Lawson, Arrivalist measures the way media influences real-world visitation to places by analyzing anonymized location data from smartphone and mobile computers. Such metrics are ideal for marketers that want to measure the visitation impact of their marketing spend.

"Prior to Arrivalist, destination marketers lacked the capability to determine the effectiveness of their advertising programs in real time," said Lawson. "The ability to measure which messages inspire people to show up in a location, and which are less likely to, gives our clients profound new abilities to illustrate and optimize real world responses to their marketing investments."

"Arrivalist has been a difference maker for us in tracking performance and optimizing investments to maximize marketing efficiency," said Wit Tuttell, VP, Tourism for the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina and Executive Director of Visit NC. "The ability to measure drive market visitation in real-time provides us a new whole spectrum of insights that we weren't able to see before Arrivalist. Now we could clearly determine media-influenced visitation to all 100 counties of North Carolina."

The milestone comes as Arrivalist recently experienced 186 percent YOY growth. In addition to Visit NC, Arrivalist has worked with 27 of the 50 state DMOs, five countries as well as more than 70 top cities and regions. Some clients Arrivalist has previously announced include California, Virginia, New Orleans, LA; and Palm Beaches, FL.

Arrivalist continues to drive real-world attribution innovation with tools that help clients extend their marketing dollars. Recent innovations include ground-breaking insights like Arrivals-by-Click and Multi-Point-Attribution. These add to an already powerful real-time location analytics platform that helps clients make informed marketing decisions to increase market visitation.

Lawson additionally commented, "As we track toward 150 clients and beyond, I'd like to take this time to thank our growing roster of data-driven marketers and attribution pioneers whose drive to maximize their ad effectiveness propelled us to this important milestone. Destination Marketing has never been more measurable. We're thrilled that our clients have seen so much value in seeing real-world, real-time responses from consumers they want to inspire to visit."

