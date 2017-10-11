Arrow Electronics Showcases Ready-to-Deploy IoT Solutions at Malaysia's National IoT Week 2017 Conference & Exhibition

Arrow executive to deliver keynote speech at NICE Expo about the sensor-to-sunset solution enabling startups to enter the market more quickly and cheaply

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - Arrow Electronics, Inc. ( NYSE : ARW) is exhibiting a wide range of ready-to-deploy IoT solutions at National Innovation and Creative Economy Expo 2017 (NICE'17), which runs from 12-16 October at Technology Park Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Mr. Natarajan MM, vice president of Sales for South Asia of Arrow Components Asia-Pacific business will deliver a keynote speech on day 1 of the expo at 2:55pm covering how things have evolved with IoT and sensing technologies.

Sensing technology is at the heart of IoT innovation today. As a global technology company, Arrow plays a key role in building a robust technology framework and infrastructure with the "Sensor to Sunset" IoT product lifecycle capabilities that enable startups to bring IoT and sensory solutions to market quickly and cost effectively, guiding today's innovators to a smarter and more connected tomorrow.

IoT developers and makers can tap into Arrow's comprehensive sensor product portfolio of more than 14,000 components available for measuring everything from air, water, soil, motion, movement and chemical composition and 300 ready-to-deploy IoT solutions and applications for a range of end-market solutions from smart city, industrial 4.0, medical, automotive, and robotics.

At the conference, Arrow will also showcase the following IoT solutions, such as:-

Connected vehicle device

Smart patient care system

Smart waste management

Power monitoring solution for manufacturing facilities

Arrow-built DragonBoard™ 410c - a high-performance and low-cost development board with sensors designed to support rapid software development and prototyping for IoT device

