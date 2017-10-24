Arrow Electronics Teams up with Vietnam IoT Alliance to Offer IoT Technology Seminar in Hanoi

HANOI, VIETNAM--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - Arrow Electronics, Inc. ( NYSE : ARW) and the Vietnam IoT Alliance co-hosted an internet of things (IoT) technology seminar and exhibition today at the Melia Hotel Hanoi. The event provided a platform for local startups and enterprises to acquire the latest IoT technology know-how, exchange industry insights, and collaborate with experts in order to hasten Vietnam's IoT development.

"We are excited to see global technology companies like Arrow Electronics -- which is actively sharing its technology know-how, experience and solutions to help local innovators and entrepreneurs, especially a new generation of startups -- to drive adoption of IoT technologies," said Mr. Pham Hong Quat, director general of the National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialization (NATEC), Ministry of Science and Technology of Vietnam, in a welcome speech at the seminar.

"We exist to create opportunities for enterprises, startups and individuals researching and working in IoT and Industry 4.0," said Mr. Do Trung Hieu, founder of Vietnam, IoT Alliance, a community of people, teams and companies who have contributed to the development of the startup ecosystem of technology in Vietnam. "We see this collaboration as a superb opportunity to increase the level of technical competency of local community and advance the nation's IoT development."

During the seminar, IoT and engineering experts from Arrow and technology suppliers introduced the latest industry trends and demonstrated the impact of emerging IoT applications. A wide range of IoT and sensing technology solutions was on display in the exhibition, including:

Cypress IoT solution for smart applications

Honeywell's electronic, optical, test & measurement and gas sensors

Infineon's OPTIGA™ Trust B authentication chip for water filter application

Samsung ARTIK™ smart IoT end-to-end platform

Arrow-built Dragonboard 410c -- an all-inclusive gateway featuring a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ processor. Compatible with Microsoft Azure IoT Suite and IBM's Watson IoT Platform, and bundled with Amazon's IoT Software Development Kit, this credit card-sized kit makes data processing much quicker and easier for embedded developer communities, makers and hobbyists to develop product prototypes for IoT applications.

"Creating and designing smart and IoT-enabled devices requires expertise across a broad span of technologies -- from sensors, embedded compute, short and long-range wireless connectivity, gateways, cloud platforms, data analytics, device management, all the way to sustainable and secure end of life cycle disposition," said Mr. Natarajan MM, vice president of sales, South Asia for Arrow's Asia-Pacific components business. "As a global technology company, Arrow offers a robust technology framework and infrastructure with our 'sensor-to-sunset' IoT capabilities and offerings, which can help local startups and entrepreneurs aggregate and integrate diverse technology and solutions, and bring intelligent and connected products to the market faster."

Attendees were introduced to Arrow's comprehensive sensor product portfolio of more than 14,000 components that can measure everything from air, water, soil, motion, movement and chemical composition, as well as the company's 200 ready-to-deploy IoT solutions and applications for a range of end-market solutions from smart city, industrial 4.0, medical, automotive, and robotics.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. Arrow serves as a supply channel partner for more than 125,000 original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers and commercial customers through a global network of more than 465 locations serving over 90 countries. Learn more at www.fiveyearsout.com.