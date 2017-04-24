Artec 3D Releases Artec Studio 12 Software Featuring Enhanced 3D Intelligence, Speed and Workflow

New Intelligence-Based Software Saves Post-Processing Time with 28 New Features for New and Experienced Users

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Artec 3D, a developer and manufacturer of professional 3D hardware and software, today announced the launch of Artec Studio 12, the newest version of its state-of-the-art software for professional 3D scanning and data processing. Following the footsteps of the next generation AI-based 3D scanner Artec Leo, the intelligence-based Artec Studio 12 software boasts enhanced speed, an improved user interface, and new automated features that minimize the time needed for scanning and processing. It incorporates 28 new features, 75 percent of which were based upon customer requests.

"The feedback we receive from our customers is one of the most valuable resources we possess," said Artyom Yukhin, president and CEO of Artec 3D. "With Artec Studio 12, we took our direction from our users to create the most advanced software yet. The new features will dramatically lower the time needed for post-processing for both experienced and new customers alike, without sacrificing quality."

Unparalleled 3D Intelligence

Artec Studio 12 tackles one of the most awkward steps in post-processing: base removal. First introduced in Artec Studio 11, the newest generation of the software features significant improvements to algorithms used for automatic base removal with its Smart Base Removal tool. This enables the distinguishing between a platform an object is sitting on, the object being scanned and can even recognize and remove base surfaces, which are not flat. At the same time, all data beneath this surface is also automatically removed.

To help users digitize tricky areas such as black or shiny objects, or thin surfaces such as hair, Artec Studio 12 also includes automated sensitivity settings for the Artec Eva scanner. The settings are automatically adjusted by the software when hard-to-scan surfaces are detected, without the user needing to make any manual adjustments. Furthermore, the algorithms have been optimized to improve 3D reconstruction and reduce the amount of "noise" around the surface when sensitivity is increased. This makes the scanning process faster, easier and eliminates, or significantly reduces, the editing process after scanning.

For smoother processing of larger projects, Artec Studio 12 features new Smart Memory Management, which optimizes the use of RAM. As users work in Artec Studio, the software identifies data that can be discarded, lessening the amount that must be stored in RAM, and freeing up a maximum of 10Gb for power intensive post-processing steps.

With Artec Studio 12, storage is also much easier, offering a new mode of project compression for ultra-compact data storage, freeing up valuable memory. This reduces the disk space needed to store a project by up to 2-3 times compared to previous versions, without the risk of data loss. Reducing the project size also makes it easier and faster to transfer, share and export files.

Faster Data Management

One of the most time-consuming, but obligatory steps in processing is global registration, the application of algorithms to optimize the relative positions of all frames using a single coordinate system. In Artec Studio 12 this has been streamlined and can now be done up to 10 times faster, making the digitizing workflow much faster.

User-Friendly Interface for Increased Productivity

Not only does the software itself work quicker, new features have made Artec Studio 12 more intuitive and faster to navigate. The software is now compatible with a 3Dconnexion 3D mouse -- a preferred tool for both designers and engineers. To make editing captured data easier, Artec Studio 12 includes an improved eraser tool, full screen scanning mode and an updated tool panel. Another important new feature for optimizing processing time is the increased automation of frequently used functions, including the automatic 3D scans selection in the align mode.

Enhanced color settings and a new 3D background on the interface allow users to better view captured objects in more vivid color. Artec Studio 12 has also been optimized to accommodate modern video cards so that objects are no longer shown as point clouds during rotation.

A model's surface area and volume numbers can now be exported to CAD and CAM software, which is especially useful for engineering, quality assurance and industrial design. Artec Studio 12 also supports the SOLIDWORKS 2017 software, which allows users to export 3D models to SOLIDWORKS 2017 via 3D Systems Geomagic or DezignWorks plugins.

