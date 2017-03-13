Artesyn Accelerates Carrier-Grade Open Compute Applications with NVIDIA Tesla P4-Enabled Sled for CG-OpenRack-19

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Artesyn Embedded Technologies announced a new hyperscale media acceleration server sled based on the CG-OpenRack-19 architecture, which is inspired by rack-scale architectures. Artesyn's new platform, named the CG-19-GPU, will be used by carriers to add NVIDIA® Tesla® P4 processing to their network infrastructure systems. Optimized support for GPU and media processing workloads enables carriers to enhance their networks with improved video streaming and services that use video such as digital advertising and augmented reality. Carriers also benefit from dramatically increased performance density and the ability to deploy new applications such as advanced analytics.

CG-OpenRack-19 is an open-source specification for scalable carrier-grade rack-level systems that integrate high-performance compute, storage and networking in a standard rack. It is designed to enable revenue-generating applications to be deployed very quickly on off-the-shelf servers and storage systems. The specification offers technical benefits related to power and physical footprint, scalability and maintenance. The specification, adopted and deployed in tier one carrier networks, has a growing ecosystem of vendors developing components for CG-OpenRack-19 systems. Artesyn has a long history of serving the telecom industry and understands the importance of open specifications as the carrier business and deployment model changes.

Linsey Miller, vice president of marketing for Artesyn Embedded Technologies, said: "Carrier networks need to rapidly deploy new applications on datacenter infrastructure, and open source hardware standards such as CG-OpenRack-19 are critical to this network transformation. We are bringing our deep knowledge of how to apply off-the-shelf technology along with our breadth of product and third-party ecosystem to solve today's application deployment challenges, so that service providers can buy with confidence."

Leveraging the power of GPU computing inherent in the NVIDIA P4 hyperscale accelerator, Artesyn's CG-19-GPU provides key functionality within the growing multi-vendor ecosystem of carrier-grade open compute products. This ecosystem aims to lower the cost of keeping up with network and processor technology by reducing forklift upgrades and enable carriers to bring new capabilities to their networks more quickly and easily.

"NVIDIA lets companies like Artesyn, and its telecom customers, deploy a GPU computing platform that powers AI applications capable of creating additional growth opportunities," said Craig Weinstein, ‎vice president of the America's Partner Organization at NVIDIA. "The Tesla P4 hyperscale GPU enables superior carrier services including, virtual reality, augmented reality and improved video streaming."

