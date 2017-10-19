Fail-safe, fault-tolerant computing system for train control and rail signaling accelerates time-to-market for rail application developers and integrators

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - Artesyn Embedded Technologies today announced Safety Integrity Level 4 (SIL4) certification for the Artesyn Embedded Computing, Inc. ControlSafe™ Carborne Platform with ControlSafe Carborne Computer and ControlSafe Carborne Software. Rail network integrators and operators can save a significant amount of time, cost and risk associated with the system development and certification process for rail safety applications by using a SIL4 certified commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) platform.

Certified by TÜV SÜD, one of the most trusted certification bodies worldwide, the ControlSafe Carborne Platform is a fail-safe and fault-tolerant computing platform designed for a wide range of train control and rail signaling applications, especially onboard applications such as automatic train protection (ATP), automatic train operation (ATO), and positive train control (PTC). The new platform can also be used in wayside train control and rail signaling implementations.

Housed in a compact 4U chassis with front access I/O and a DC power supply, the ControlSafe™ Carborne Platform can accommodate up to 12 I/O modules and a variety of I/O types. An innovative data lock step architecture, used in all Artesyn ControlSafe Platforms, allows customers to make seamless technology upgrades while a hardware-based voting mechanism maximizes application software transparency.

The ControlSafe™ Carborne Platform leverages the same safety architecture and technologies as Artesyn's ControlSafe Platform, ControlSafe Expansion Box Platform and ControlSafe Compact Carborne Platform to provide an application-ready and cost-effective common platform to enable a variety of applications through the integration of Artesyn I/O modules. In addition, Artesyn offers customers the flexibility to develop I/O modules and specify I/O backplane connectivity to meet their specific needs by providing all necessary technical specifications, product support and service.

The first three platforms in the portfolio have now been certified to SIL4, while SIL4 certification of the ControlSafe Compact Carborne Platform is planned.