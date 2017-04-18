COMX-T Series enables applications in networking, military, aerospace and IoT

TEMPE, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Artesyn Embedded Technologies today announced a new series of COM Express® embedded computing modules based on NXP QorIQ® T Series processors. The Artesyn COMX-T Series brings four (NXP T1042) or eight virtual core (NXP T2081) Power Architecture™ processors, with a wide range of high speed interfaces, to a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) form factor. This enables cost-effective processor implementations with high processing density, simple technology migration and long lifecycle. Applications include telecom, networking, aerospace, military/defense, and industrial, including Internet of Things (IoT) applications requiring low power consumption and small physical size.

Artesyn's COMX-T2081 and COMX-T1042 modules are designed to operate in harsh environments thanks to a rugged design with extended temperature and vibration. With its AltiVec engine and innovative dual-threaded e6500 core offering a high performance/watt rating, NXP's T2081 processor is primarily intended to succeed the successful QorIQ P-series mid-range series of quad-core devices. T2081 is designed to deliver maximum benefit for mid-range applications as it outperforms the previous generation in core capability, cache size and SerDes bandwidth, within a similar power budget. Pin-compatible with the T2081, the quad-core T1042 offers a cost-effective alternative for applications requiring high performance CPU cores, along with SATA and graphics, in a low power envelope.

Qianqian Shao, product marketing manager for Artesyn Embedded Technologies, said: "These new modules provide system developers with multiple performance levels for a range of applications. We already have successful deployments of our Power Architecture COMs in infrared radar systems, helicopter-based data communications routers and in-flight entertainment servers to name just a few. The small size, ruggedness and high performance makes them ideal for all these applications and more. Importantly, the sought-after longevity of supply of NXP Power Architecture processors enables customers to handle long lifecycle programs and maximize the return on their investment."

Designed for the Basic COM Express size form factor (95 mm × 125 mm) and Type 5/6 pin-outs with NXP extensions/modifications, the newly launched QorIQ T-series based COMX-T2081 and COMX-T1042 modules further enhance Artesyn's Power Architecture COM Express portfolio, and provide customers with technology insertion to either handle a product migration smoothly or take on a green-field project effectively.

