SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( OTC PINK : MJNA), the first publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, today announced that the Company was featured in a recent High Times article, "10 Largest Marijuana Companies Raking in Huge Profits."

Using data from well-respected firm Viridian Capital Advisors, a group of Wall Street analysts and bankers focused on cannabis investing who also maintain a cannabis stock index, the article listed the 10 largest U.S.-listed companies by market cap -- nine of which were biotech/Pharmaceutical companies.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. came in at No. 6 on the list of powerhouse companies, and investment AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM® Biotech) ( OTC : AXIM) came in at No. 5 among the top U.S. cannabis companies. The other top four companies were: 1. GW Pharmaceuticals, 2. Canopy Growth, 3. Insys Therapeutics, 4. Aurora Cannabis.

"With historic, first-ever import approvals for medical cannabis products in Mexico, Columbia and Paraguay, and continued growth of our Brazil business, 2016 was a very exciting year for the Company," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO, Dr. Stuart Titus. "We applaud the news media for covering developments on the financial side, and for savvy investors who are starting to look into the fastest-growing sector in the US."

Meanwhile, AXIM has been added to the North American Marijuana Index, which tracks the leading public cannabis companies operating in the United States and Canada.

Owned by MJIC Inc., the North American Marijuana Index includes companies that have achieved a weighted average minimum market capitalization of $30 million USD, daily trading volume of $400,000 USD and share price of $0.10 USD. Companies with more than $5 million USD of revenue over the prior year are exempt from the above trading requirements and the Index currently has 28 constituents.

