Article Takes on Myth that Annuities Don't Belong in IRAs

MEDFORD, OR--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Buying an annuity within your IRA or Roth IRA can be a smart move according to a recent article in the Yonkers Tribune.

"Despite the conventional wisdom, it often makes perfect sense to use an annuity in an IRA," writes Ken Nuss, CEO of AnnuityAdvantage, an online annuity marketplace. "It depends on your age, risk tolerance, desired asset allocation, and many other factors."

Guaranteed lifetime income-which only an annuity can deliver-can be invaluable, he writes.

"Any pre-retiree or retiree should consider annuities for part of their IRA portfolio," Nuss writes.

Another plus is that fixed-rate annuities guarantee your principal. Fixed annuities come in many types. Choosing the type that is suited to meet your goals is important, Nuss says. One type even offers growth potential along with guarantees.

Nuss covers the different types of fixed annuities and how they can work in an IRA.

A multi-year guaranteed annuity (MYGA) is much like a certificate of deposit, guaranteeing an interest rate for a set period, he writes. Because interest is credited annually and reinvested in the annuity and taxation is deferred until interest withdrawals begin, it's called a deferred annuity.

"Most MYGAs pay somewhat higher rates than CDs with a comparable term," he says.

Current rates are up to 3.40 percent for a 10-year annuity, up to 3.15 percent for a five-year contract, and up to 2.10 percent for a three-year annuity, according to AnnuityAdvantage's database of 290 fixed annuities.

