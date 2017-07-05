Artificial Intelligence Company Breaking Data Sees GIVEMESPORT's Q2 Website Visits Increase by 59%

GIVEMESPORT sees quarter on quarter growth for monthly website visits across Q1 and Q2 in 2017

TORONTO, ONTARIO and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - July 5, 2017) - Breaking Data Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BKD)(OTC PINK:BKDCD) ("Breaking Data" or the "Company") is pleased to report that GIVEMESPORT has seen its monthly website visits increase by 58.89% in the second quarter of 2017, compared to the same period a year ago.

Total monthly visits for the quarter ending June 30th, 2017 were 116m with the monthly average being 38.8m, compared with an average of 24.4m in 2016.

The shift to mobile devices continued with over a 92% year-on-year growth in monthly website visits in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2016. Mobile devices, predominantly high end smart phones now make up over 82% of all monthly website visits.

Nick Thain, CEO of Breaking Data Corp. said, "Consistent quarter-on-quarter growth is what we are aiming for and it's great to see the team delivering on this, especially taking into account the seasonality of the sporting calendar."

Thain continued, "The growth in our mobile audience to over 80%+ of our monthly website visits is a significant shift in the business as this highly engaged male audience is very valuable to many partners and brands. It also provides a strong basis for the launch of the GIVEMESPORT Artificial Intelligence-powered mobile app (iOS and Android) in 2017."

Website Visits are calculated by adding the first, through to the last day of the month on Google Analytics and defined as 'Sessions'. The same user can have multiple sessions within one month, visiting the website multiple times.

A 'Session' is defined as a group of interactions one user takes within a given time frame on your website. Google Analytics defaults that time frame to 30 minutes. Meaning whatever a user does on your website (e.g. browses pages, downloads resources, purchases products) before they leave equals one session

The Company announces that it has granted stock options to purchase a total of 3,760,000 common shares of the Company to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company. These stock options are exercisable at CDN $1.90 per stock option and will expire on July 4, 2027. These stock options vest over a period of thirty-six months following the grant date and are governed by the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan.

The Company announces that it has agreed to issue 121,359 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of $2.06 per Common Share in payment of an aggregate amount of $250,000 owing by the Company to a supplier. The completion of this transaction is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of a range of Artificial Intelligence services including; semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers.

GIVEMESPORT, Breaking Data's recent acquisition, is a leading next generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world, with over 26 million fans. The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 15.2 million fans. GIVEMESPORT's content generates over 3.6 billion impressions (Feb-17), reaching over 138 million unique users (Feb-17) per month on Facebook alone. Visit GIVEMESPORT's Facebook page at facebook.com/GiveMeSport

