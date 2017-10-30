Artificial Intelligence Technology; The Future of Growth

POINT ROBERTS, WA--(Marketwired - October 30, 2017) - Investorideas.com, a global news source covering leading sectors including technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) reports on recent developments and applications presented in the technology at the AI Deep Dive sessions at Money20/20 2017 in Las Vegas.

In his panel session, Jeff McMillan, Chief Analytics & Data Officer at Morgan Stanley said, when talking about AI, "Imagine a world in which we were able to tech the intellectual capital of the firm and take hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people's knowledge and out it into an infrastructure that can be made accessible."

Head of Data Science for Square's business lending arm, Square Capital, Thomson Nguyen talked about how AI is helping to meet the unmet demand for capital for small business. He said, "Square, founded in 2008, has allowed eighty-four percent of small business to grow."

He noted, "Machine learning and artificial intelligence allows us to service more people quicker and with fewer headcount and we can still provide the same personalized experience. With Square Capital in particular, we prescreen you ahead with a series of machine learning models including your revenue forecast, overall eligibility and probability of default if we were to give you a loan. Once these tests give us a positive result, you are approved and we can facilitate funds to you in 24 hours. It's a seamless, transparent process."

Dr. Matt Wood, Director of AWS Deep Learning at Amazon Web Services said he is involved in all the work they do as it relates to machine learning and artificial intelligence. He commented, "Artificial intelligence is undergoing somewhat of a renaissance at the moment. This seems to happen every couple of years."

He went on to say, "Machine learning is definitely the future of growth. Companies that are investing even small amounts of time, money and resources are seeing extraordinary growth when they start to apply machine learning to their processes and products."

In a previous interview earlier this year discussing artificial intelligence, Danny Rittman, CTO of Gopher Protocol Inc. made similar comments. "Every decade there is a quantum leap in AI and now AI is playing a major role in our lives without us even being aware of it."

In his personal career he worked at developing AI at several large companies before bringing his expertise to Gopher Protocol. Danny is a semiconductor designer with over twenty years of experience with companies such as Intel, DEC, IBM, and Qualcomm.

At the time of this report, Danny told Investor Ideas that Gopher will be releasing a new video showcasing how their Artificial Intelligence technology works and how it applies to their products, including their pet tracking technology.

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company which consider itself Native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technology. The Company has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that when commercialized will include smart microchips, mobile application software and supporting cloud software. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. Gopher believes this will be the first system that is developed using artificial intelligence based analysis engine. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile device worldwide, Gopher envisions an internal, private network between all enabled mobile devices providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features.

Future-Proofing Commerce: Moving Money in the Fourth Revolution

Now that advanced AI and Machine Learning features are more attainable than ever, what are the key ways that financial institutions apply AI to drive profits and transform their businesses? Here we explore immediate and valuable use cases for AI, and what the World Economic Forum calls 'the Fourth Industrial Revolution.'

Panelists / Presenters

Patrick Mang, Innovation Lead for Global Markets HSBC

Jeff McMillan Chief Analytics & Data Officer Morgan Stanley

Gabriel de Montessus, VP Global Product & Marketing Ingenico Group

Creating Opportunity: Using AI to Establish a More Inclusive Financial System

As Head of Data Science for Square's business lending arm called Square Capital, Thomson Nguyen helps to create financial inclusiveness for small businesses by using AI to target opportunities traditional banks miss. Thomson will show just how powerful AI can be to create a more inclusive financial system.

Panelists / Presenters Thomson Nguyen Head of Data Science Square Capital

Artificial Intelligence & the Cloud: Getting Down to Business

Amazon has used Artificial Intelligence to help inform many decisions -- from fulfillment and logistics, personalization and improving existing products like Kindle and Instant Video to inventing new products like Alexa and Amazon Go. In the past, AI was out of reach for the vast majority of businesses as it required training sophisticated deep learning algorithms on massive amounts of data and infrastructure. The cloud has the potential to make AI accessible to any organization, providing them with the same skills and tools that were previously available only to research institutes and academia. In this talk, Dr. Swami Sivasubramanian will cover how several customers are using AI to build applications, such as anomaly detection in financial applications, indexing videos, medical applications, and self-driving cars.

Panelists / Presenters: Dr. Matt Wood, Director, AWS Deep Learning Amazon Web Services

Money20/20 is the world's largest marketplace for ideas, connections and deals in Payments and Financial Services. It's where leaders -- representing every sector of the industry -- come to seize new business opportunities, strengthen partnerships and discover the latest disruptions.

With 11,000+ attendees, including more than 1,700 CEOs & Presidents, from 4,500 companies and 85 countries, expected at our 2017 U.S. event, Money20/20 brings together the who's who of an industry that's revolutionizing the future of money.

