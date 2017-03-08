Artisan Launches New Web Site Designed Especially for Homeowners and Garage Door Dealers

MORGANTOWN, PA--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - Artisan Custom Doorworks, a world-class manufacturer of custom garage doors, has upgraded its web site to make it extremely easy for homeowners to make selections by door style, product series, door material, finish, and craftsman details, either on their own or working with one of over 200 nationwide installing dealers.

Artisan is perhaps best known for its hand-made, carriage house style, solid wood doors, but has expanded over the years to offer hand-crafted vinyl doors and wood-look composite doors, both built on an insulated steel door base. The new site offers homeowners many ways to arrive at the garage doors of their dreams, navigating through a photo gallery of Artisan's many custom door types, door series by product family or material, preferred finishes for each, as well as important details such as door styles, windows and specialty glass, and ways to accessorize with distinctive hardware and door stops. There is also additional data on door sizing, overhead vs. real swing doors, overhead tracks, warranties, care and maintenance, a blog on important garage door and garage news, resources, and considerations.

The new site also provides background on Artisan itself, its one-of-a-kind manufacturing operation, and its environmental stewardship, including door choices certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

For more information, contact: Artisan Custom Doorworks, 975 Hemlock Road, Morgantown, PA 19543, 888-913-9170, Fax: 610-913-6036, www.artisandoorworks.com.

