The Arvada Police Department Implements StarChase GPS "Tag and Track" De-escalation Technology for Task Force Operations and Traffic Enforcement

The Arvada Police Department joins departments nationwide in utilizing StarChase technology to empower law enforcement, mitigate risk and protect the community.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - StarChase announced today that Arvada Police Department has secured its patented, GEN III GPS tracking technology to provide a tactical tool to address criminal activity in Arvada and surrounding jurisdictions and to help mitigate dangers to officers and the community. StarChase's force-multiplying technology, utilized by large and small agencies across the country and overseas, is a resource for auto-theft response, drug task force operations, traffic enforcement and other law enforcement issues.

As a CALEA certified agency and the first in the state to become accredited, Arvada's commitment to training, best practices and progressive technology ensures their officers have the most advanced tools available to address today's criminal activities.

"By integrating StarChase, the City of Arvada is equipped with a tactical resource that enhances response time, provides near real-time intelligence and offers options to de-escalate high-risk vehicle events while ensuring community and officer safety," said Trevor Fischbach, president of StarChase.

StarChase's grille-mounted GPS Launcher System is equipped with GPS-enabled "tags" that allows officers to deploy a tag that attaches to a suspect's vehicle. Tags can be launched from inside or outside of the patrol vehicle via a console or remote key fob. The de-escalation technology provides near real-time GPS location of the vehicle through a secure web-based mapping platform. The data provided allows an agency to manage personnel and vehicles tactically, allowing for safe suspect capture without the excessive adrenaline and risk.

Agencies are adopting StarChase technology to balance the need for an effective policing response that is in compliance with agency policy while simultaneously mitigating risks for both officers and the community.

About Arvada:

The Arvada Police Department, established in 1945, was the first agency in Colorado to be accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies. Arvada boasts one of the lowest crime rates in the metro area. Over 230 employees serve more than 100,000 residents and businesses and are committed to the principles of responsibility, dedication and respect. Learn more by visiting www.arvadapd.org or follow the agency on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About StarChase:

StarChase provides pursuit management and GPS tracking technology to public safety and government agencies worldwide. Our patented force multiplying technology empowers law enforcement, mitigates risk and protects communities. StarChase is utilized for high-risk traffic situations, such as DUIs, traffic infractions, stolen vehicles, human trafficking or felony events, StarChase is a privately held company based in Virginia Beach, VA.

Learn more by visiting www.starchase.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.