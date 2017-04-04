Corporate Mobile IT Administrators -- need accreditation and codifying worldwide -- Arvato steps up to address the market with the worldwide distribution of CMDSP learning Materials

REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - The Credentialed Mobile Device Security Professional (CMDSP®) program teams with global services provider Arvato Bertelsmann to announce a new partnership that will increase visibility and accessibility of the Mobile Device Security credential to all Enterprise Mobility Experts.

IT Professionals -- tune in: this newly launched partnership between Arvato Bertelsmann and CMDSP is a reminder that there has been a gap in certifying competency when it comes to Enterprise Mobility Management in the enterprise. CMDSP is the only product neutral EMM Credential in the market. The two-day training materials are available worldwide. CMDSP has garnered some large adopters with IT Staff at the United Nations and Ford Motors to name a few. CMDSP is currently offered in 950 testing centers around the world with more training centers coming online during the first half of 2017.

Keeping up with technology in the Enterprise Mobility Management market -- which is projected to reach over $5 billion in 2020, and a major leap of about 25% over its current value -- proves to be challenging for most enterprises. Precedence has shown that even the most secure systems can be compromised. Multiply this statement by the number of devices managed within one enterprise, and realize the result: Enterprise Mobile Management solutions need to be designed and implemented appropriately to ensure that a company is secure and protected against both inside and outside threats.

"Every month, there are millions of attacks by malicious code and most enterprises are poorly equipped to handle them," said Colin Klein, Director of Global Business Development at Arvato. "The modern workforce is driven by mobility as employees expect to work anywhere, anytime, and from any device. The result is that attack surfaces and vectors have mushroomed. And while the threatscape has exploded, only 12% of organizations have an enterprise mobility strategy in place and most employees have not received any security awareness training for their mobile devices. While blind spots are perhaps inevitable, the point is that this is clearly an emerging competence and only the CMDSP will help in mitigating mobile security risks."

The CMDSP is a one-of-a-kind credential in the IT space, focused specifically on awarding the title to those who expertly design and manage the security and systems responsible for running an enterprise's mobile device fleet. The credential offers another value added: codifying the Corporate Position - Enterprise Mobility Manager.

Melanie Seekins, Chairperson at MRG, commented, "We believe that this partnership between our organization and Arvato Bertelsmann gives us the opportunity to deliver world class training materials to our potential candidates and our renewing credential holders across the globe. We are excited and thrilled by this partnership, and cannot wait for our candidates to see our new training materials."

Peter Coddington, President of MRG, founded this credential in 2012, having noted after many years in Silicon Valley that there was no governance of this "secure" space.

With this partnership between Arvato Bertelsmann and CMDSP comes the answer to help bridge this gap: global exposure to the CMDSP credential including access to the Pupil Study Guide, the Instructor Guide and testing for IT Professionals. To review the training materials, go to Courseware Marketplace http://arva.to/TWoCV or contact Marketplace_Support@arvato.com.

About Arvato Training and Education Services

Winner of the 2014 Microsoft Preferred Supplier Program Excellence Award for Innovation for their training platform, Arvato´s Training and Education Services is one of the world's leading training business process outsourcing companies. Arvato provides a full suite of learning services including content conversion, global eCommerce, warehousing and distribution, digital content authoring and delivery, learner analytics, financial services and customer service support. Arvato has delivered more than 2,000,000 training materials to over 5,000 training centers covering 198 countries, seven languages and 21 currencies.

Visit for http://arva.to/tZqBP more information.

Training and Education Services is part of the Arvato SCM Solutions Group, an innovative and international leading service provider in the field of supply chain management and e-commerce. Partners come together with industry specialists in the fields of Telecommunication, Hightech, Entertainment, Automotive, Bank, Insurance, Healthcare, Consumer Products and Publisher. More than 14,000 employees work together to provide practical and relevant solutions and services worldwide. Using the latest digital technology, Arvato develops, operates and optimizes complex global supply chains and e-commerce platforms, as the strategic growth partner for its customers. Arvato SCM combines the know-how of its employees with the right technology and appropriate business processes to measurably increase the productivity and performance of its partners. Arvato is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bertelsmann.

About The Mobile Resource Group

The Mobile Resource Group is committed to making mobile computing more secure. Smartphones are capable of holding more critical and personal information than ever before. While the platforms running on these mobile devices are well put together, even the most secure systems can be compromised when put under the wrong conditions. The security risk of a mobile device being compromised is the leak of personal information such as contacts, social and email accounts, credit card numbers, and every file downloaded onto the phone. In a world where over two-thirds of Americans have smartphones, and with smartphones increasingly being used in the workplaces, the chance of data being compromised grows even higher. This is where CMDSP comes in. The Credentialed Mobile Device Security Professional (CMDSP) credential offered by the Mobile Resource Group promotes knowledge of mobile devices, securing devices, and secure environments for mobile devices.

For CMDSP-related inquiries, please contact the Credentialing Manager, Devin Garcia at dgarcia@cmdsp.org or 410-320-3775. To learn more about the CMDSP credential, visit https://cmdsp.org/

