Arvato Projects 200 Openings in 2017 in its Weaverville location

WEAVERVILLE, NC--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Arvato Digital services announced that they will be hiring 200 customer service jobs at their contact center site in Weaverville, NC.

The 200 jobs will be added in waves starting in May and will continue into early 2018, with the potential of more hiring to continue into the subsequent year.

The new jobs are full-time jobs and come with a menu of benefits and perks that include medical, dental, and vision coverage; and a generous 401k retirement plan. In addition, Arvato provides seven weeks of comprehensive paid training for all new hires. Candidates who graduate from training are eligible for eight credit hours through Franklin University, as well as a 20% discount on tuition costs for employees pursuing a Degree in Finance or Business. Arvato also provides tuition reimbursement to employees attending any accredited college or university.

Successful applicants will have, at minimum a High School Diploma or equivalency; strong interpersonal skills; and a desire to grow their careers.

About arvato

Arvato is an international service provider. Nearly 70,000 employees design and produce innovative solutions for business customers from all over the world, covering a wide range of business processes along integrated service chains. These include Financial, CRM, SCM and IT solutions. Arvato is a division of Bertelsmann. www.arvato.com/us