Arvato recognised as All Star Company in IAOP Global 100

VALENCIA, CA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - The international services group Arvato has been named as an All Star Company in the 2017 Global Outsourcing 100 list by IAOP -- the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals.

The Global Outsourcing 100 is an annual listing of the world's best outsourcing service providers and serves as a reference for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry.

was also recognized as a top company in the categories of size and growth, customer references, awards and certifications, programs for innovation and programs for corporate social responsibility.

"Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they really need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "The Global Outsourcing 100 and World's Best Advisors lists have done just that. We are proud to recognize Arvato for being among the highest rated companies in programs for innovation."

"Being commended as one of the best outsourcing providers in the world demonstrates Arvato's success and commitment to our clients," said Fernando Carro, CEO of Arvato. "We are particularly proud of our rating as a top company for several categories, demonstrating our focus on growth, innovation and our commitment to developing partnerships with our clients. Arvato's presence on this list is proof of our ability to significantly improve clients' efficiency, cost and decision-making through the use of scalable yet flexible solutions as well as cutting-edge technology and automation tools."

The 2017 Global Outsourcing 100 and The World's Best Outsourcing Advisors recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. These lists are based on applications received, and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

About IAOP

IAOP is the go-to association leading the way to improve outsourcing outcomes by bringing together customers, providers and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional development, recognition, certification and excellence. With over 120,000 members and affiliates worldwide, IAOP is not only on top of the latest trends but in front of them. Through its expansive global chapter network, premier training and certification programs, knowledge center, member community and more, IAOP helps members learn, grow and succeed. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About Arvato

Arvato is an international service provider. Almost 70,000 employees in over 40 countries develop and realize innovative solutions for business customers from all over the world. They include CRM, SCM, Finance, and IT solutions. Enterprises representing many different industries rely on Arvato's integrated solution portfolio -- from telecommunication firms to energy suppliers, banks, insurance companies, e-commerce retailers, IT companies, and Internet providers. Arvato is a division of Bertelsmann.