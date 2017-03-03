Arvida's Royal Canadian Legion community hall has been renovated

Government of Canada supports community project of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 209, Arvida

SAGUENAY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Key local stakeholders have long been asking for concrete, sustainable measures to improve community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects, such as this one by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 209, Arvida, which contribute to the strength and vitality of all regions of the country.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, Denis Lemieux, Member of Parliament for Chicoutimi-Le Fjord, today announced that the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 209, Arvida (website in French only) was granted $27,900 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, to improve its community centre.

Founded in 1948, the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 209, Arvida, serves veterans, their families and the community. Its mission is to preserve the memory of the men and women who served their country. Legion facilities can be rented for various occasions such as weddings, funerals, fundraisers and family gatherings, as well as for recreational and social activities. The funding awarded through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150) enabled the organization to renovate the roof of the building that houses the community centre.

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Quotes

"Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program will help preserve and improve our community infrastructure so that Canadians and their families can enjoy recreational activities and share moments of culture, sports and leisure for many years to come. I am proud to see my community benefit from this program."

Denis Lemieux, Member of Parliament for Chicoutimi-Le Fjord

"The Government of Canada supports the projects of organizations, such as the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 209, Arvida, which mobilize and unite our communities. These projects strengthen Canada's communities, stimulate economic activity and benefit families and the middle class."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"The assistance helped us bring our roof up to current standards, which it sorely needed. The assistance will benefit not only our members and current users, but also all those who will use our centre in the decades ahead. I want to thank the Government of Canada. Without the support from this program, we never would have been able to carry out this project."

Réjean Dubois, First Vice-President of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 209, Arvida

