Arxan Announces Comprehensive New Product to Secure JavaScript Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Arxan Technologies, the trusted provider of application protection and management solutions, today announced Arxan Application Protection for JavaScript, a new offering that provides leading protection for JavaScript-based applications, including hybrid iOS and Android apps, in addition to web apps. The comprehensive and differentiated solution is designed to prevent brand damage, financial loss, IP theft and compliance risk.

"JavaScript provides a host of benefits when developing applications, but inherently comes with significant security issues that expose a company to risks that will damage their brand and credibility," said Rusty Carter, VP of Product Management at Arxan Technologies. "We have developed a solution that empowers our customers to take advantage of JavaScript without sacrificing security, making their applications self-protecting and resilient against reverse-engineering and code tampering, while also protecting cryptographic keys, sensitive data and communication with server APIs. These new capabilities will protect businesses from breaches and disclosures, impersonation, cheating, exploitation and theft of intellectual property and digital assets."

"IBM's enterprise customers have been using our end-to-end application security solutions, including Arxan's mobile and IoT application products," said Larry Gerard, Director of Application Security at IBM. "This new product for JavaScript protection will further strengthen our combined solution to help our customers gain a stronger security posture."

Key features of Arxan Application Protection for JavaScript include:

Compatible with ES5 and ES6

Cordova/Phonegap and Node.js support

Interactive protection design with guidance

Easy to use, fully tunable and customizable protection design

Effortless generation of unique protections

API to integrate seamlessly into build automation

Comprehensive security, including integrity and anti-tamper capabilities

"JavaScript and HTML5 have become truly pervasive and are now a critical part of mobile, web and even server side and embedded applications deployed in source form, yet they are highly vulnerable to attacks," said Sam Rehman, CTO of Arxan Technologies. "Our new product will enable enterprises to protect their applications and services containing JavaScript code, allowing apps to run safely anywhere, inside and outside of a firewall. The addition strengthens our product suite, which is already the gold standard for protecting binary code, cryptographic keys and data for mobile, IoT and other applications."

Arxan's patented solutions protect mission-critical apps, software development kits and APIs across a wide-range of verticals, including financial services, connected medical devices (Healthcare IoT), digital media and gaming. Arxan enables companies to meet regulatory security requirements and protects against brand damage and financial loss.

Arxan Application Protection for JavaScript is also a great fit for Arxan's Mobile Application Management product that the company obtained through its recent acquisition of Apperian. The new product can be used for enterprise mobile apps built using JavaScript-based development tools leveraging the Apperian Mobile App Management & Security Platform. This makes Arxan the only company to manage and secure all enterprise apps, including consumer-facing, employee and partner apps.

