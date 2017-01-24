Arxan Announces New Global Strategic Partnerships to Enhance Global Security Protection of Connected Medical Devices and Financial Services Applications

Agreements signed with Cisco and Mitsubishi Electric Information Systems Corporation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Arxan Technologies, the trusted provider of application protection and management solutions, today announced its partnership with Cisco as a Solution Partner to protect connected medical devices against pervasive security threats. In addition, Arxan signed a value-added reseller (VAR) agreement with Mitsubishi Electric Information Systems Corporation (MDIS), which will allow MDIS to market and sell Arxan products in Japan, specifically focusing on the finance and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

"While mobile banking and payment apps continue to be low-hanging fruit for cyber attacks, connected medical devices and automobiles are new, ripe targets for hackers. Yet, according to a recent report by Ponemon, only 58 percent of respondents are worried about getting hacked through an IoT app and 53 percent through a mobile app," said Mandeep Khera, CMO of Arxan. "The reality is that one breached connected car application or one hacked insulin pump could result in the loss of life. In the case of financial apps, a breach could cause brand damage and substantial financial loss. We are pleased to partner with industry giants to push for a more secure connected world."

Arxan protects sensitive data, prevents copying, tampering, unauthorized access and modifications to applications. It also blocks the insertion of malicious code and determines whether or not environments are safe for running mobile apps. Arxan offers solutions for software running on mobile devices, desktops, and embedded platforms, including those connected as part of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Cisco Platform Exchange Grid (pxGrid) and Arxan Connected Medical Device Protection

Connected medical devices are vulnerable to tampering and reverse-engineering attacks that could impact patient safety and put lives at risk. Through Arxan's integration with Cisco pxGrid, healthcare enterprises can now extend their resilience from apps to broader healthcare infrastructure. Arxan Connected Medical Device Protection augments Cisco pxGrid ecosystem, addressing important connected medical device security risks, including improper or unsafe operation, information exposure or loss, IP theft, or exposure to unknown vulnerabilities. Key features of partnership include:

● Arxan Connected Medical Devices (Healthcare IoT) Protection enables a medical device application to self-protect itself, detects when the attack occurs, and alerts Cisco pxGrid with contextual attack information in order to quickly contain the threat and effectively protect the enterprise from an attacker.

● Cisco Medical NAC solution utilizes the attack information provided and isolates an Arxan-detected threat based on policies until a SIEM solution can analyze and mitigate the risk across the enterprise.

MDIS VAR Agreement

Globally, there is a growing need for proper protection against cyberattacks on apps used by and for banks, credit cards, venture firms, and other financial service institutions as well as in the IoT. Arxan has strengthened its global footprint, committing to Japan and Asia and the market growth for enterprise needs, through a VAR agreement with global manufacturer Mitsubishi Electric's MDIS subsidiary. Mitsubishi Electric, which is part of the Mitsubishi Group, is a major global manufacturer of electric and electronic equipment used in energy and electric systems, industrial automation, information and communication systems, electronic devices, and home appliances. The new agreement will extend customer service and sales to Financial and IoT markets in Japan, which has a huge potential for leveraging Arxan solutions with existing and new MDIS and Mitsubishi Group customers.

About Arxan Technologies

Arxan is the trusted global leader of Application Protection and Management products for Internet of Things (IoT), Mobile, Desktop, and other platforms for consumer, employee, and B2B applications. We help customers distribute, and manage applications and protect against financial loss, brand damage, fraud, IP theft, stolen credentials, fraudulent transactions, unauthorized access, non-compliance with regulatory and industry standards, and more. We are currently protecting applications running on more than 500 million devices across a range of industries, including: financial services, automotive (connected automobiles), healthcare (connected medical devices), digital media, gaming, high tech/independent software vendors (ISVs), and others. The company's headquarters and engineering operations are based in the United States with global offices in EMEA and APAC. Learn more at www.arxan.com.