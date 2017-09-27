Arxan Announces New Webinar Series on How To Mitigate Risks Associated with Securing Connected Devices in Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers to Highlight Practical Solutions for Mitigating Cybersecurity Challenges in Connected Medical Devices in First Webinar of Series

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - September 27, 2017) - Arxan Technologies, the trusted leader for application protection solutions, today announced a webinar series on connected medical devices in healthcare. The first webinar in the series, titled "Practical Solutions for Mitigating Cybersecurity Challenges in Connected Medical Devices," will take place on Thursday, September 28 at 12:00PM EDT.

With the rise of sophisticated technologies and software used in connected medical devices, manufacturers now work vigorously to implement additional safeguards to minimize cybersecurity risks. Until recently, medical device companies have not planned a comprehensive security program that takes into account software and application security for the duration of the lifecycle. However, the FDA recently encouraged medical device manufacturers to collaborate with ethical hackers -- those who uncover and rectify vulnerabilities and flaws -- to assist in the development and ongoing management of devices to minimize security flaws. This webinar series will provide attendees with the knowledge required to make their products more secure and connected devices safer for user consumption.

Series At-A-Glance:

"Practical Solutions for Mitigating Cybersecurity Challenges in Connected Medical Devices" Description : While there is no "one-size-fits-all" solution to device cybersecurity, healthcare industry professionals will benefit from a greater understanding of common challenges associated with connected medical devices and solutions for fixing them. This presentation will focus on applying the core elements of a comprehensive security program, overcoming the hidden costs of insecure legacy devices, implementing effective vulnerability management and information sharing beyond regulatory expectations. This webinar is forecasted for a 40 to 45 minute presentation followed by 10 to 15 minutes of Q&A. When : Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 12:00PM EDT Where : https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6094781354327665410 Who : Jim Jacobson, Chief Product and Solution Security Officer for Siemens Healthineers



"Proactively Addressing Cybersecurity Measures in Product Design" Description : A critical first step in ensuring manufacturers meet the intended goals of a successful and sustainable cybersecurity strategy is the evaluation of product security-related risks, from product design all the way down to field service and decommissioning. Using Dräger as a case study, this presentation will showcase an examination of the system development life cycle, product design to make patching easier to implement and how best to prepare for logging and monitoring data. This webinar is forecasted for a 40 to 45 minute presentation followed by 10 to 15 minutes of Q&A. When : Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 12:00PM EDT Where : https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2984222277813191937 Who : Andrew O'Keeffe, Medical Cyber Security Change Agent for Dräger



For details regarding additional webinars in this series, please visit: https://www.arxan.com/resources/events/

