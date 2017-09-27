Arxan Announces New Webinar Series on How To Mitigate Risks Associated with Securing Connected Devices in Healthcare

SOURCE: Arxan Technologies, Inc.
September 27, 2017 09:00 ET
Siemens Healthineers to Highlight Practical Solutions for Mitigating Cybersecurity Challenges in Connected Medical Devices in First Webinar of Series
SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - September 27, 2017) - Arxan Technologies, the trusted leader for application protection solutions, today announced a webinar series on connected medical devices in healthcare. The first webinar in the series, titled "Practical Solutions for Mitigating Cybersecurity Challenges in Connected Medical Devices," will take place on Thursday, September 28 at 12:00PM EDT.
With the rise of sophisticated technologies and software used in connected medical devices, manufacturers now work vigorously to implement additional safeguards to minimize cybersecurity risks. Until recently, medical device companies have not planned a comprehensive security program that takes into account software and application security for the duration of the lifecycle. However, the FDA recently encouraged medical device manufacturers to collaborate with ethical hackers -- those who uncover and rectify vulnerabilities and flaws -- to assist in the development and ongoing management of devices to minimize security flaws. This webinar series will provide attendees with the knowledge required to make their products more secure and connected devices safer for user consumption.
Series At-A-Glance:
For details regarding additional webinars in this series, please visit: https://www.arxan.com/resources/events/
Media ContactsLauren HillmanKulesa Faul for Arxan TechnologiesP: 510-394-2145E: lauren@kulesafaul.com
