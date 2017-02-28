Arxan Cryptographic Key and Data Protection Awarded FIPS 140-2 Certification

Leading Mobile and IoT Security Solution Completes U.S. Government Certification Program

SAN FRANCISCO, CA --(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Arxan Technologies, the trusted provider of application self-protection and management solutions, today announced its completion of the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 validation process from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Completion of this certification demonstrates Arxan's continued commitment to offering state-of-the-art software security solutions that meet the highest security standards and government regulations.

FIPS is a set of standards that describe document processing, encryption algorithms and other processes for use within non-military federal government agencies and by government contractors and vendors who work with these agencies. FIPS 140-2 provides an information technology security accreditation program for validating whether or not the cryptographic modules produced by private sector companies meet well-defined security standards.

FIPS 140-2 is the de-facto standard for encryption beyond the federal government. It is used extensively in many state and local government agencies as well as non-governmental industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, or any additional industry with federal regulations governing data security. It is also recognized as an important security standard outside of the United States, and is required by federal agencies in Canada and recognized in Europe and Australia.

"Arxan appreciates the importance of providing the highest level of encryption for our customers within a wide range of industries and geographic regions," said Sam Rehman, CTO of Arxan. "NIST's rigorous process ensures that our offerings meet the strictest accreditation available and illustrate our security-first mentality, which informs all product decisions within our company."

Arxan's Cryptographic Key and Data Protection transforms cryptographic keys and data so neither can be discovered and stolen while at rest, in-transit, or at runtime. It provides all major cryptographic algorithms and features that are required to protect sensitive keys and data in hostile or untrusted operational environments. Through this certification, federal agencies, and other industries that require FIPS compliance, can now confidently deploy Arxan, as it has met the most robust security regulation available today.

About Arxan Technologies

Arxan is the trusted global leader of Application Attack Self-Protection and Management products for Internet of Things (IoT), Mobile, Desktop, and other applications. We help protect our customers against financial loss, brand damage, fraud, IP theft, stolen credentials, fraudulent transactions, unauthorized access, non-compliance with regulatory and industry standards, and more. Our unique patented guarding technology 1) Defends applications against attacks, 2) Detects at run-time when an attack is being attempted, and 3) Deters attacks to stop hackers, send alerts, or repair making customers' applications truly resilient. We are currently protecting applications running on more than 500 million devices across a range of industries, including: financial services, automotive (connected automobiles), healthcare (connected medical devices), digital media, gaming, high tech/independent software vendors (ISVs), and others. The company's headquarters and engineering operations are based in the United States with global offices in EMEA and APAC. Learn more at www.arxan.com.