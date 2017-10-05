Arxan Named The First Application Security Solution To Receive ISO 13485 Certification

New certification solidifies Arxan as leading provider of connected medical device application security

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - October 05, 2017) - Arxan Technologies, the trusted provider of application protection and management solutions, today announced that it has received an internationally recognized ISO 13485 Certification from BSI Group America Inc., a quality management systems registrar. The certification demonstrates Arxan's commitment to quality through established and consistent policies, practices, and procedures for its entire product suite.

ISO 13485 is an internationally recognized quality management system standard for medical devices developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The standard represents an international consensus on good management practices, policies, and procedures with the aim of ensuring that organizations can consistently deliver products or services that meet the customer's quality requirements.

"Arxan's decision to become ISO certified not only anticipates the requirements of our medical device customers, but also demonstrates our commitment to providing world-class quality solutions for all our customers," said Joe Sander, CEO of Arxan. "As the medical device industry continues to evolve, we are steadfast in our protection of IoT and connected medical device applications that could impact patient or hospital safety. As the only application security solution to receive this certification, we are in a unique position to help our customers be compliant with regulations and be confident that they can safely innovate new ways of improving the lives and health care of their customers."

To become certified as ISO 13485 compliant, Arxan Technologies underwent a thorough evaluation process that included quality management system (QMS) development, a quality management system documentation review and rigorous assessments for effectiveness of Arxan's quality management system.

Arxan's patented technology provides a multi-layered approach to app protection that defends applications that connect to medical devices against attacks, tampering, reverse-engineering and IP theft. The company provides enterprise customer success programs, operates an advanced threat team who monitor for potential customer attacks and provide emergency response if needed, and analytics and threat intelligence for monitoring app security.

