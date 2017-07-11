Arxan Now Protecting More Than 1 Billion Apps

Corporate growth driven by enterprise solutions, executive hires, product innovation and industry recognition

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - Arxan Technologies, the trusted leader for application protection solutions, today announced milestones from the first half of 2017, illustrating exceptional growth and leadership in the mobile application security market. Through accelerated product innovation and industry recognition, Arxan has positioned itself as an established, world-class solution provider, trusted by leading enterprises to provide robust security for consumer and enterprise apps deployed in uncertain environments.

Over the last six months, Arxan has experienced a tremendous increase in the number of inbound inquiries from enterprises seeking to better protect their high-value applications as more organizations are deploying apps into untrusted environments. Arxan expects this trend to continue and is investing in its leadership, services, and products to capitalize on these market and customer trends.

"We've seen a notable shift in how enterprises are approaching app security, which has been a big driver of our growth," said Joe Sander, CEO of Arxan. "While many organizations have legacy security tools in place, those approaches are not equipped to protect apps distributed outside the enterprise perimeter to uncertain environments. Our focus on protection at the app's foundation level in conjunction with enterprise services and threat intelligence enables our customers to innovate with confidence and to execute market-leading mobile strategies knowing that their most valuable apps are protected."

Corporate Growth

Grew business, with over 60% percent growth in new business bookings through the first half of 2017

Appointed Dick Davidson, formerly CFO of Solera North America, as CFO to facilitate Arxan's next phase of growth

Created new executive position, SVP of Global Customer Success, and hired Dennis Reno, formerly head of worldwide customer success at Proofpoint, to fill the role

Acquired Mobile Application Management (MAM®) and security company Apperian, establishing Arxan as the industry's leading provider of secure app distribution and management within the extended enterprise

Product Innovation

Announced new product capabilities to secure JavaScript applications

Arxan cryptographic key and data protection awarded FIPS 140-2 Certification

Reached over 1B devices running Arxan-protected apps

Demonstrated leadership in key vertical markets, including banking, mobile payments, connected medical device and connected automobile (IoT) and gaming

Industry Recognition

Winner of Network Products Guide IT World Awards (Gold medal for Software Security, Silver for IoT Protection)

Winner of Info Security Products Guide Awards (Gold for IoT Security, Silver for Security Products

Winner of Cybersecurity Excellence Awards (IoT)

According to Gartner's "Market Guide for Application Shielding", which was published in June 2017, "Protecting applications that run within untrusted environments is ever more crucial as mobile and IoT become ubiquitous, and as web applications modernize, bringing more intelligence to the client. Security and risk management leaders must apply shielding selectively to close security gaps."

Also noted in the same Gartner report, "Market Guide for Application Shielding", "by 2020, 30% of enterprises will use application shielding to protect at least one of their mobile, IoT and JavaScript critical applications."

Arxan's patented technology provides a multi-layered approach to app protection that defends applications against attacks, tampering, reverse-engineering and IP theft. The company provides enterprise customer success programs, operates an advanced threat team who monitor for potential customer attacks and provide emergency response if needed, and analytics and threat intelligence for monitoring app security.

About Arxan Technologies

Arxan, the global trusted leader of application protection solutions, delivers the confidence to build, deploy, and manage an organization's most innovative and valuable applications. Currently protecting more than 1 billion application instances across industries including financial services, mobile payments, healthcare, automotive, gaming, and entertainment, the company provides the industry's most comprehensive application protection solution. Unlike legacy security providers that rely on perimeter-based barriers to keep bad actors out, Arxan protects applications at the source and binary code level to expand the area of trust and provides a broad range of enterprise services and patented security capabilities such as code hardening, obfuscation, encryption, and whitebox cryptography. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in North America with global offices in EMEA and APAC. For more information, please visit www.arxan.com or follow @Arxan on Twitter.