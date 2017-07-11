Arxan Strengthens Executive Team with New CFO and SVP of Global Customer Success

Industry veterans join leader in application protection solutions to support record-breaking growth as it surpasses protecting apps on over 1 billion apps

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - Arxan Technologies, the trusted leader for application protection solutions, today announced the appointment of Dick Davidson as CFO and Dennis Reno as SVP of global customer success. Following a record-breaking first half of 2017, these important hires strengthen the executive team and support the company's next stage of growth.

"As Arxan continues its accelerated growth, we need to have, not only the most experienced team in place, but one that clearly understands how to support and sustain hyper-growth," said Joe Sander, CEO of Arxan. "By expanding our existing top-notch executive bench, we are poised for great success in 2017 and beyond. I look forward to working with Dick, Dennis and the rest of the team daily to drive forward our vision of being the trusted leader with the industry's most comprehensive application protection solution."

Dick Davidson, CFO

With over 25 years of experience as a CFO for a wide range of companies, including the IBM Consumer Division, inCode Telecom Group, Kintera Inc. and SmartDrive Systems, Davidson brings the financial and operations experience to support Arxan's unprecedented momentum. At Arxan, Davidson will be responsible for finance, quality assurance and human resources. Prior to Arxan, Davidson was CFO of Solera North America, a SaaS provider of software and services to the automotive industry, where he helped grow North America revenue from $250M in 2011 to $680M in 2016, while functionally integrating 10 acquisitions and facilitating organic margin expansion annually.

Dennis Reno, SVP of Global Customer Success

In this newly created position, Reno brings over 20 years of experience managing global customer success for organizations ranging from fast growing startups to large, public technology companies. As part of the Arxan executive team, Reno is responsible for a global customer success organization, which includes post-sales services such as professional services, technical support, account management services and technical training. Prior to joining Arxan, Reno served as SVP of global customer success for Proofpoint, a leading next-generation security and compliance company, where he was responsible for customer satisfaction programs, including customer success measurements, service delivery metrics and data analysis for driving process change to ensure customer delight.

About Arxan Technologies

Arxan, the global trusted leader of application protection solutions, delivers the confidence to build, deploy, and manage an organization's most innovative and valuable applications. Currently protecting more than 1 billion application instances across industries including financial services, mobile payments, healthcare, automotive, gaming, and entertainment, the company provides the industry's most comprehensive application protection solution. Unlike legacy security providers that rely on perimeter-based barriers to keep bad actors out, Arxan protects applications at the source and binary code level to expand the area of trust and provides a broad range of enterprise services and patented security capabilities such as code hardening, obfuscation, encryption, and whitebox cryptography. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in North America with global offices in EMEA and APAC. For more information, please visit www.arxan.com or follow @Arxan on Twitter.