Arxan Technologies Acquires Apperian for Superior Protection and Management of Mobile and IoT Applications

Investment Continues Expansion and Positions Company as The Industry Leader for Enterprise Mobile and IoT Application Protection and Management

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - Arxan Technologies, the trusted provider of application attack prevention and self-protection solutions, today announced its acquisition of Apperian, the mobile application management (MAM®) and security company. The acquisition will establish Arxan as the industry's leading provider of application security and management for mobile and IoT applications.

"We have witnessed substantial growth in mobile and IoT applications investment by enterprises over the past few years, and we are excited to bring Apperian into the Arxan fold," said Joe Sander, CEO of Arxan. "The application security and management capabilities Apperian provides are pivotal for organizations to securely deploy and manage their apps and we're excited to offer our customers Apperian's MAM products. This acquisition puts Arxan in a unique position with the strongest and most comprehensive solution for enterprise application protection and management for both mobile and IoT."

Apperian was founded in 2009 and backed by top-tier investors, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, North Bridge Venture Partners and Converge Venture Partners. The company became one of the mobility industry's leading platforms for securely distributing enterprise mobile apps and has been listed as a representative vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Mobile Application Management. Its platform has enabled more than 2.5 million enterprise app installations and earned 12 granted and pending patents. Apperian has seen its contracted user base grow by more than 180 percent in the last 24 months.

Apperian will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Arxan and will be led by long-time Apperian executive, Mark Lorion, who will become President and General Manager for Apperian.

"The Apperian team and I are thrilled to be joining Arxan," said Lorion. "We share an 'app-centric philosophy' with Arxan and believe that mobile apps should be protected so that they can be safely distributed to any user leveraging any device. Enterprises are realizing the significant benefits of applying security and management at the app-level to maximize the secure adoption and reach of their mobile apps."

The Apperian platform provides fine-grained security and dynamic policy controls at the individual app-level for deployments in the extended enterprise where traditional mobile device management-based approaches are not possible or desired, such as BYOD, contract workers, and other unmanaged devices.

According to Gartner, "Companies that simply want to manage apps, app licenses and operate a branded app store are well-served with stand-alone MAM tools. These tools are also a fit for large populations of nonemployees (like contractors) for whom the organization cannot insist upon installation of an MDM profile."

Arxan's patented technology defends applications against attacks, detects attempted attacks at run-time, and deters attacks by stopping, alerting or repairing detected attacks. Arxan offers solutions for software running on mobile devices, desktops, servers, and embedded platforms, including those connected as part of the Internet of Things (IoT). As Arxan continues to broaden its footprint throughout the enterprise, customers will benefit from Apperian's capabilities and expertise with SaaS software and enterprise deployments. With the majority of Arxan customers also having enterprise mobile apps, customers will benefit from easy access to the market-leading ability to securely deploy those apps all potential users -- whether or not those users are using MDM-enrolled devices.

About Apperian

Apperian is the leading enterprise-class mobile application management (MAM®) and security platform for the delivery of critical apps to 100% of users across an organization. Apperian provides fine-grained security and dynamic policy controls at the individual app-level for deployments where mobile device management approaches are not possible or desired, such as BYOD, contract workers and other unmanaged devices.

Apperian's easy to use interface offers a private, branded consumer-like enterprise app store that greatly increases mobile app adoption and a comprehensive app management back-end for administrators to easily protect and manage their business apps and data. The company has helped IT and line of business professionals secure and deliver more than 2 million enterprise apps to organizations such as ACE Hardware, Amtrak, Land O'Lakes, NVIDIA, Nationwide, PostNL and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Apperian is headquartered in Boston with teams throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

About Arxan Technologies

Arxan is the trusted global leader of Application Attack Prevention and Self-Protection products for Internet of Things (IoT), Mobile, Desktop, and other applications. We help protect our customers against financial loss, brand damage, fraud, IP theft, stolen credentials, fraudulent transactions, unauthorized access, non-compliance with regulatory and industry standards, and more. Our unique patented guarding technology 1) Defends applications against attacks, 2) Detects at run-time when an attack is being attempted, and 3) Deters attacks to stop hackers, send alerts, or repair making customers' applications truly resilient. We are currently protecting applications running on more than 500 million devices across a range of industries, including: financial services, automotive (connected automobiles), healthcare (connected medical devices), digital media, gaming, high tech/independent software vendors (ISVs), and others. The company's headquarters and engineering operations are based in the United States with global offices in EMEA and APAC. Learn more at www.arxan.com.