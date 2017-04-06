Arxan Technologies SVP of Research to Keynote Mobile Payments Conference 2017

Aaron Lint, renowned data security expert, to address critical aspects of companies' consumer protection programs

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Mobile Marketing & Technology Magazine today announced that Aaron Lint, senior vice president of research, Arxan Technologies, the trusted provider of application self-protection and management solutions, will deliver a keynote presentation at the upcoming Mobile Payments Conference (MPC) to be held August 28 - 30, 2017, at the Swissotel in Chicago, Illinois.

"Aaron Lint is a universally-recognized leader of application self-protection and management products for Internet of Things (IoT), Mobile, Desktop, and other applications, and we are honored to have him serve as a keynote speaker," said Marla Ellerman, MPC executive director and publisher of Mobile Marketing & Technology.

Arxan Technologies recently announced that Arxan Application Protection was named Best Internet of Things (IoT) product from the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Arxan also received Gold, Silver and Bronze honors in multiple categories of the 2017 Info Security Products Guide's Global Excellence Awards. Continued product recognition demonstrates Arxan's commitment to providing superior protection of desktop, mobile, JavaScript and IoT applications through an innovative, patented approach.

"It's critical that the leaders of the industry come together to candidly discuss the challenges and opportunities facing everyone," said Aaron Lint. "The consumers are going to prefer the brands that have not only the best technology and integration, but also a solid reputation of security and stability. Don't be left out of that discussion at MPC."

Lint joins a roster of keynote speakers that includes: Don Bush, Vice President of Marketing at Kount; Jack Connors, Head of Commerce Partnerships at Google; and Vincent Horovitz, Director Sales and Operations of Zooz US.

This year's agenda will provide attendees with the necessary guidance to navigate a landscape in constant flux. Keynote presentations and breakout sessions will address the many new mobile commerce platforms, services, solutions, and standards that impact every facet of this exploding market. For Retailers, Financial Institutions, ISO, Merchant Services and Vendors, the 2017 Mobile Payments Conference is the must-attend event for industry exposure, business development, market intelligence, and networking.

"This industry is growing exponentially," added Marla Ellerman, "and the 2017 Mobile Payments Conference will convene senior executives from all parts of the mobile, payments, security and retail ecosystems, each of whom will benefit from insight of our elite speakers as well as the compelling agenda. Attendees will be presented with firsthand commentary on trends and other factors affecting mobile commerce, with an emphasis on retail, online and person-to-person payments and strategies."

Sponsored by Mobile Marketing & Technology Magazine, Mobile Payments Conference attracts an executive level audience from all parts of the mobile commerce ecosystem which includes retailers and bankers. MPC '17 marks the tenth Mobile Payments Conference that Mobile Marketing & Technology will produce. "Mobilizing Retail is the New Buzz" will be the broad theme for the 2017 Mobile Payments Conference. The conference will feature the industry's leading experts who will educate attendees about the latest mobile payments and mobile wallet solutions, services, standards and implementation strategies.

About Mobile Payments Conference

The Mobile Payments Conference is more than mobile payments, it is an invitation into a growing elite group of professionals who are holding a conversation that never ends. The conference is the pivotal intersection between end users, operations, marketing, finance and technology where we will discuss and answer all your questions. Where other events just talk and present products, The Mobile Payments Conference is an experience through which you'll emerge with the knowledge, resources and relationships to thrive in a hyper-competitive market.