As Experts Predict an Increase in Cybercrime, NYI Achieves SOC 2 Compliance to Better Protect Customer Environments

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - NYI, an end-to-end managed IT services provider that enables its customers to overcome critical business challenges by utilizing hybrid-IT solutions, announces it has achieved Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) compliance. Developed and monitored by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 compliance is relevant for businesses that operate within the cloud storage arena. The company is also SSAE16, SOC 1, PCI, HIPAA and HITECH compliant.

Now more than ever, companies rely on cloud based storage and data management. Therefore, SOC 2 compliance becomes increasingly relevant for providers such as NYI, who offer a multitude of solutions across the data storage, hybrid-IT and multi-cloud areas. SOC 2 compliance is granted to companies that have established a proven oversight process for storing data in the cloud, and are prepared to mitigate any breaches in security or unauthorized system configuration.

"At NYI we put the security of our clients above all else," states Phillip Koblence, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer of NYI. "As we expand and perfect our service offerings to multi-cloud and hybrid IT solutions, achieving SOC 2 compliance further highlights NYI's dedication to providing best-in-class service, with unbeatable offerings."

