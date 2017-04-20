As Networks Prepare for the Widespread Implementation of 5G, Capstone Technologies Group Sees Optical Fiber and Optical Fiber Preform Demand on the Rise

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - CAPSTONE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. ( OTC PINK : CBLY). Customer demand for more data and better coverage throughout the United States is stronger than ever. The next leap in technology is the 5th generation wireless connection. 5G has the ability to transmit more data while providing a more steady and reliable connection. 5G is currently being tested in several markets and is expected to begin widespread implementation in 2020. Many networks will have to be completely upgraded or replaced before they can begin 5G implementation.

"5G is a wireless connection built specifically to keep up with the proliferation of devices that need a mobile internet connection. It's not just your phone and your computer anymore, either. Home appliances, door locks, security cameras, cars, wearables, dog collars and so many other inert devices are beginning to connect to the web. Gartner predicts that 20.8 billion devices will be connected to the Internet by 2020. By comparison, there are currently an estimated 6.4 billion connected devices in the world. That's a lot more devices asking for a quick connection."1

Wesley Poff, CTO of Capstone, states, "The shortage of fiber and long term plans for installation of networks has created the condition where network providers are negotiating directly with fiber manufacturers in order to secure a long term supply of optical fiber."

Verizon Communications announced on April 18, 2017, that they signed an agreement with Corning for 20 million km of Optical Fiber per year from 2018 through 2020. They stated that they intend to use this fiber in the building of their networks. Having a long-term agreement for the fiber is meant to insure that as the network is being built, there is fiber and cable available.2

The critical component of optical fiber manufacturing is the optical fiber preform. The preform is the precursor to the optical fiber. As the industry has matured, the technology to draw preforms into fiber and to make the fibers into optical fiber cable has become readily available. However, the preform technology and equipment used to make preforms is still difficult to obtain.

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. and its subsidiary America Fiber Optics Group, Inc. are in the process of bringing additional preform capacity to the market. This additional preform and subsequent fiber manufacturing capability will help serve the tremendous growth in the optical fiber market.

