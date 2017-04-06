STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - DigitalRoute, a leading innovator in data integration and management, today announced that it won 15 new enterprise customers in a variety of industries in 2016 in collaboration with SAP.

DigitalRoute has been an SAP partner since 2012 within its SAP® Hybris® Billing portfolio. DigitalRoute helps SAP® Hybris® customers to adopt and implement new business solutions, gaining valuable insights into their customers and assets as well as optimizing their buying and monetization processes.

The shift from product-centric commerce to experience- and service-centric commerce is driving a growing demand for subscription billing and payment solutions. Many companies, wondering where the next 'big thing' is coming from, don't want to sit back and watch rivals realign their business models. As a result, they are looking to subscription-based models to drive competitive transformations.

This includes not only software and digital media companies, but also postal operators, passenger transport providers, shipping ports, manufacturing and connected car companies. The SAP Hybris Billing solution with the pre-integrated Mediation component from DigitalRoute has won customers in all these industries. By standardizing the gathering of enterprise transaction data into software landscapes running SAP Hybris Billing, customers can benefit from:

A pre-integrated solution to automate the gathering of consumption data from external, unstructured third-party industry data into the SAP Hybris Billing and revenue management landscape.

Significant reduction in revenue leakage, by optimizing the quality of the data.

Increased visibility and tracking of service consumption with real-time processing of business transactions.

"Our relationship with SAP has been a rapidly expanding success story of working together to quickly serve emergent market needs across different industry verticals," said Johan Bergh, CEO, DigitalRoute. "I am delighted to report our successful activities in 2016 and am confident that even greater success will follow this year."

Commented Fergus O'Reilly, global vice president, Solution Management, SAP Hybris: "2016 was the breakthrough year in demonstrating that the SAP Hybris Billing mediation component by DigitalRoute impacts industries far beyond the traditional telco vertical, while the telco market is showing a growing uptake of the offering. With virtualization and the Internet of Things providing a rapidly expanding base of opportunities, SAP's cloud strategies are closely aligned with DigitalRoute's."

About DigitalRoute®

DigitalRoute has been providing new approaches to data integration and data management since 1999. Its technology offers high throughput and provides a unique degree of user configurability, processing all usage and statistical data extracted from networks of connected assets. This means customers gain greater cost efficiencies, improved time-to-market for new service offerings, the ability to monetize any data, and the means to enhance end-customer satisfaction. DigitalRoute makes network events available to the right systems in the right formats in the most appropriate volumes at the required times, without losing a single bit. This is the foundation from which multiple, mission-critical use-cases can be addressed.

Over 350 leading companies worldwide use DigitalRoute technology to meet their data management needs, including a number of OEM partners who use our platform as a central part of their own offerings. DigitalRoute is built on the core values of Expertise, Open-Mindedness and Commitment. With close to 200 employees, the company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with regional offices in Gothenburg, Atlanta and Kuala Lumpur. DigitalRoute is a venture-backed, privately-held company.

