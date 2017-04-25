ASAP Invited to Speak at "Meet the Money" Conference in Los Angeles, CA

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - ASAP Expo dba ASAP International Holdings ( OTCQB : ASAE) today announced that the company's CIO, Mr. Jerome Yuan, will present at the Meet the Money Conference held in Los Angeles on May 8-10, 2017. Jerome Yuan will be speaking on the "Chinese Investment: Debt and Equity" panel on Tuesday May 9th at 10:50am Session 6C.

Mr. Yuan is a featured speaker on the panel. This session will be moderated by Mr. Harry W Pflueger from MAXIM Hotel Brokerage. Other confirmed speakers for the forum include:

Alice Gao, ICBC (USA) NA, Senior VP & Head of Commercial Banking

Don Li, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, Head of Asia Investment Group

Frank J. Bergold, HSBC Bank USA, Senior Vice President

Grant Walker King, Hollywood International Regional Center, Managing Partner

Meet the Money® was founded in 1990 by Jim Butler, Chairman of JMBM's Global Hospitality Group® -- a legal and advisory team in the industry. With more than $71 billion in hotel transaction experience, involving more than 3,800 properties around the globe, the team's extensive of the market and its players allows them to call on the industry's top executives and thought leaders to share their insight and expertise at Meet the Money.

Jerome Yuan, CIO of ASAP International, stated, "I am honored to have the opportunity to participate in the top hotel conference in Los Angeles. Our involvement and invitation to Investment in Hospitality Forum validates our hard work helping overseas investors realize significant gains through real estate acquisitions in the U.S. in very short time."

About ASAP International Holdings

ASAP is a holding company that operates real estate, investment banking and consulting for Chinese companies. Our mission is to be the bridge between China and the Western world. Our Real Estate division assists with institutional and high net-worth individuals with acquisition advisory and asset management. In past few years, ASAP is one of the most active hotel buyers in the U.S. and has consulted its clients with the successful acquisitions around 25 hotels with total value close to $1 Billion.

Corporate website www.asapholdings.com

