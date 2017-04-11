ASAPS 2017 San Diego: Rosemont Media CEO to Lecture on Reputation Management for Plastic Surgeons

Keith Humes, a 16-year plastic surgery marketing veteran, will be presenting an online reputation management course worth 2 CME credits at The Aesthetic Meeting 2017

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Internet marketing agency Rosemont Media -- the founding Alliance Partner of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) -- has announced that CEO Keith Humes will be leading a CME course on plastic surgeon reputation management at The Aesthetic Meeting 2017, which is being held at the San Diego Convention Center from April 27th-May 2nd. The locally-based firm will also be unveiling new products at Booth 706 during exhibit hours, as well as hosting a cocktail party for ASAPS 2017 attendees at Roy's San Diego Waterfront from 6:30-8:00pm on Sunday, April 30th.

Titled, "Taking Control of Your Online Reputation," Humes' CME marketing course (#516) is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 30th from 4:30-6:30pm. Prior registration with ASAPS is required (click here for course information), and doctors who attend will earn 2 CME credits. Throughout the presentation, Humes will discuss effective ways plastic surgeons can manage the online perception of their practice and successfully compete for top search results under their own name. Key talking points of the lecture include:

Building a robust social media profile

Pinpointing the most advantageous social media networks for plastic surgeons

Correctly optimizing websites for improved search engine rankings

Distinguishing credible online reputation monitoring options, both free and paid

Maximizing online reputation management endeavors with business citations

"Reputation management is an essential part of effective online marketing for any aesthetic practice," Humes says. "If you aren't happy with the results that appear when you Google your own name, or if you would simply like more information on how to boost your current reputation management efforts, CME course 516 will provide an excellent opportunity for you to learn tried and true strategies for success."

Humes also encourages ASAPS 2017 attendees to visit Booth 706 during exhibit hours to learn about Rosemont Media's innovative Internet marketing solutions -- including newly upgraded social media marketing packages -- and he welcomes all physicians and staff for appetizers, drinks, and good conversation during the cocktail party at Roy's on the 30th.

About Rosemont Media

Led by Keith Humes, a 16-year veteran in plastic surgery marketing, Rosemont Media is a full-service SEO agency that has a long history of successfully connecting cosmetic surgery patients with leading physicians in the aesthetic industry. The comprehensive span of digital services provided by the SEO firm includes responsive website design, mobile and social media marketing, content creation, media buying, link building, and more. Rosemont Media offers exclusivity to one board-certified plastic surgeon per market, and all products are customized for each client.

For more information about Rosemont Media, visit rosemontmedia.com and facebook.com/rosemontmedia.