ASCAP Elects Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, the world leader in performing rights and advocacy for music creators, today released the results of its biennial election for the Board of Directors. ASCAP President and Chairman of the Board Paul Williams announced the twelve writer and twelve publisher members elected to serve on the Board for a two-year term beginning April 1st, 2017.

Newly elected writer member in the at-large field is songwriter/composer Michelle Lewis. In addition to Paul Williams, the writer members who were re-elected in the at-large field are: songwriter Marilyn Bergman; composer Richard Bellis; composer Bruce Broughton; songwriter/producer Desmond Child; composer Alf Clausen; composer Dan Foliart; composer/producer Marcus Miller; songwriter Jimmy Webb; and composer Doug Wood. Composer Alex Shapiro was re-elected in the Symphonic and Concert field.

The publisher directors re-elected in the at-large field are: Martin Bandier, Sony/ATV Music Publishing; Caroline Bienstock, Bienstock Publishing Co.; Barry Coburn, Ten Ten Music Group; Jody Gerson, Universal Music Publishing Group; Zach Katz, BMG U.S.; Dean Kay, Lichelle Music Company; Leeds Levy, Leeds Music; Mary Megan Peer, peermusic; Matt Pincus, SONGS Music Publishing; Jon Platt, Warner/Chappell Music; Irwin Z. Robinson, Cromwell Music, Inc. Re-elected in the Symphonic and Concert field is publisher James M. Kendrick, Schott Music/ European American Music Distributors Company.

ASCAP President and Chairman of the Board Paul Williams said: "ASCAP is the only member-owned and governed US Performing Rights Organization with a Board elected by the membership, for the membership and from the membership. I believe I speak for the entire Board when I say that it is both an honor and a privilege to have been chosen by our writer and publisher peers to represent them on the ASCAP Board. It is a responsibility we take very seriously."

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With 600,000 members representing more than 10.5 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. www.ascap.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/21/11G133662/Images/Paul_Williams7213-4a1d6c6bc544b9e2b82cf4744c75bb42.jpg