ASCAP Launches New Member Benefit With LANDR

LANDR Will Provide Free, Unlimited Mastering to ASCAP Members

MONTREAL, QC and NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, the world leader in performing rights and advocacy for music creators, and LANDR, the world's #1 automated mastering platform, announced today that it will provide ASCAP members with access to unlimited automated mastering.

This marks the beginning of ASCAP's larger initiative to offer its 600,000 members an integrated member benefits experience with preeminent organizations, such as LANDR, that deliver services to music professionals. ASCAP will provide easy access to these services as it adds new exclusive benefits that align with member needs.

"Songwriters and composers are the heart and soul of music and ASCAP's mission is to support them creatively and professionally at every stage of their careers," said Elizabeth Matthews, ASCAP Chief Executive Officer. "Together with LANDR, we are offering them a valuable tool that they can use to bring their music to the world. In the future, ASCAP members can look forward to more best-in-class benefits that meet their needs and create more opportunities for them to succeed."

All ASCAP members will be given exclusive access to LANDR's Basic Subscription plus one HD WAV per month at no charge, including unlimited mastering of demos, live sets, DJ mixes, or even rough studio jam sessions. Unlimited free mastering means songwriters and composers can greatly improve the sound quality of anything they produce -- even projects without a budget for mastering.

This benefit also includes access to LANDR's latest smart sharing features. These enable songwriters and composers to privately and securely share their work with collaborators. More information on the offer can be found on ASCAP's Member Benefits page.

"LANDR's mission has always been to support all musicians throughout their careers, which is of course perfectly aligned with ASCAP's vision to represent, support, and compensate songwriters and composers. We believe firmly in fair compensation for music creators, and by partnering with ASCAP we're in an excellent position to support that. By using our mastering service, all ASCAP members will be able to take their sound even further. Anything that helps bring more music into the world is always a beautiful thing," said Pascal Pilon, CEO of LANDR.

LANDR was recently named by CNBC as one of the Top 25 brightest, most intriguing, young startups promising to become the great companies of tomorrow.

About LANDR

LANDR is the world's #1 automated audio mastering service. LANDR's features provide a simple workflow for creating, commenting and iterating throughout the lifecycle of a song. It is the only music content platform built for the way artists create today -- real-time, across a variety of DAWs, devices, and studios. With drag-and-drop simplicity, LANDR instantly masters tracks, DJ sets, live recordings, and demos, and lets artists share them privately and securely with anyone they want -- from clients to collaborators to friends. Some of LANDR's partners include Warner Music Group, Disney Music Group, Atlantic Records, SoundCloud, Native Instruments, Nas, Hans Zimmer and Bob Weir, founding member of the Grateful Dead. For more information, please visit: www.landr.com.

Contact: Franck Nasso, Head of Sales and Communications - fnasso@landr.com

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business -- from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With 600,000 members representing more than 10 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on Twitter @ASCAP and on Facebook.

